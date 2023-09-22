 

50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'

50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'
Cover Images/Robert Bell/imageSPACE
Music

The 48-year-old applauds the British singer by posting a video from the latter's performance at John Mayer's Heart and Armor Foundation concert in Los Angeles.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has applauded Ed Sheeran for covering his 2003 hit "In Da Club". Unfortunately, the emcee was dragged online after singing praise for the English crooner as some people dubbed the guitar-driven rendition "awful."

Making use of Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a video from Ed's performance at John Mayer's Heart and Armor Foundation concert in Los Angeles. During the Tuesday, September 19 gig, the "Shape of You" hitmaker could be seen singing Fif's party anthem while playing his guitar.

In the caption, Fif gushed, "Ed Sheeran right now in LA at the John Mayer concert Killing s**t ! BOOM." Fellow rapper Busta Rhymes was also impressed by Ed's cover as he sent out several fire emojis in the comment section.

  Editors' Pick

Fans begged to differ though. One person in particular argued, "You should sue him like Marvin Gay estate for this horrendous act." Another added, "Cool tribute and all but this version is a** this could've been so much better."

The criticism continued with one slamming the "Power" star, "You need to clean your ears out, 50. This is awful!" Someone else echoed the sentiment, "Nah that's awful! Pure trash."

50 Cent and Ed Sheeran have teamed up for the latter's track "Remember the Name". Fif's longtime pal and collaborator Eminem is also featured on the 2019 song.

Before working with Fif, Ed thought the rapper had no idea who he was. "If you were to go into my school and go, at the height of Shady Records, at the height of Aftermath [Entertainment], and go, 'Which one of these kids is gonna do a song with Eminem and 50 Cent?' No one would've guessed me," he said while appearing on "Hot Ones".

"50 will probably disagree with this, [but] I don't think 50 had a f**king clue who I was," the 32-year-old continued. "I think afterward he was like, 'Oh, the 'Shape of You' guy!' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Naomi Campbell Gets Candid About Past Drug Addiction That Nearly Cost Her Life

Olivia Wilde Deems Justin Bieber the 'Greatest Singer on Earth'
Related Posts
50 Cent Brags About His Friendship With Eminem After 'Best Friend' Remark

50 Cent Brags About His Friendship With Eminem After 'Best Friend' Remark

50 Cent Speaks Up Amid Backlash Over NSFW Pics With Ciara Look-Alike

50 Cent Speaks Up Amid Backlash Over NSFW Pics With Ciara Look-Alike

50 Cent Sparks Debate After Doubling Down on Chris Brown and Michael Jackson Comparison

50 Cent Sparks Debate After Doubling Down on Chris Brown and Michael Jackson Comparison

DJ Envy Calls 50 Cent the 'Nicest and Most Caring' Person Despite Mic-Throwing Accident

DJ Envy Calls 50 Cent the 'Nicest and Most Caring' Person Despite Mic-Throwing Accident

Latest News
Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner's Accusation That He 'Abducted' His Own Kids
  • Sep 22, 2023

Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner's Accusation That He 'Abducted' His Own Kids

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic
  • Sep 22, 2023

Jack Osbourne Marries Fiancee Aree Gearhart, Shares First Wedding Pic

Lorde Struck Down With Mystery Illness
  • Sep 22, 2023

Lorde Struck Down With Mystery Illness

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers
  • Sep 22, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne Bans Grandchildren From His Bed, Refuses to Change Their Diapers

Rumors of Future Getting Tems Pregnant Leave Fans Confused
  • Sep 22, 2023

Rumors of Future Getting Tems Pregnant Leave Fans Confused

Stephen Fry Rushed to Hospital After Falling From 6ft-High Stage
  • Sep 22, 2023

Stephen Fry Rushed to Hospital After Falling From 6ft-High Stage

Most Read
Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration
Music

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration

Peso Pluma's Tijuana Concert Canceled After Death Threats From Mexican Cartel

Peso Pluma's Tijuana Concert Canceled After Death Threats From Mexican Cartel

Olivia Wilde Deems Justin Bieber the 'Greatest Singer on Earth'

Olivia Wilde Deems Justin Bieber the 'Greatest Singer on Earth'

Lana Del Rey Explains Why She Rarely Performs on TV After 'SNL' Backlash, Admits Lack of Confidence

Lana Del Rey Explains Why She Rarely Performs on TV After 'SNL' Backlash, Admits Lack of Confidence

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Live Version of 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Live Version of 'Autumn Variations'

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin Confirmed to Release Duet Album

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin Confirmed to Release Duet Album

50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'

50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'