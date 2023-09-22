50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'

Cover Images/Robert Bell/imageSPACE Music

The 48-year-old applauds the British singer by posting a video from the latter's performance at John Mayer's Heart and Armor Foundation concert in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has applauded Ed Sheeran for covering his 2003 hit "In Da Club". Unfortunately, the emcee was dragged online after singing praise for the English crooner as some people dubbed the guitar-driven rendition "awful."

Making use of Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a video from Ed's performance at John Mayer's Heart and Armor Foundation concert in Los Angeles. During the Tuesday, September 19 gig, the "Shape of You" hitmaker could be seen singing Fif's party anthem while playing his guitar.

In the caption, Fif gushed, "Ed Sheeran right now in LA at the John Mayer concert Killing s**t ! BOOM." Fellow rapper Busta Rhymes was also impressed by Ed's cover as he sent out several fire emojis in the comment section.

Fans begged to differ though. One person in particular argued, "You should sue him like Marvin Gay estate for this horrendous act." Another added, "Cool tribute and all but this version is a** this could've been so much better."

The criticism continued with one slamming the "Power" star, "You need to clean your ears out, 50. This is awful!" Someone else echoed the sentiment, "Nah that's awful! Pure trash."

50 Cent and Ed Sheeran have teamed up for the latter's track "Remember the Name". Fif's longtime pal and collaborator Eminem is also featured on the 2019 song.

Before working with Fif, Ed thought the rapper had no idea who he was. "If you were to go into my school and go, at the height of Shady Records, at the height of Aftermath [Entertainment], and go, 'Which one of these kids is gonna do a song with Eminem and 50 Cent?' No one would've guessed me," he said while appearing on "Hot Ones".

"50 will probably disagree with this, [but] I don't think 50 had a f**king clue who I was," the 32-year-old continued. "I think afterward he was like, 'Oh, the 'Shape of You' guy!' "

