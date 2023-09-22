 

Lisa Marie Presley's Estate Slapped With New Lawsuit Over $3.8M Loan

Filing the lawsuit against the late singer is Naussany Investments and Private Lending, LLC, who claims the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley owed them $3.8 million.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's estate has been sued over an alleged unpaid load. Filing the lawsuit against the late singer was Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC, who claimed she owed them $3.8 million.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the private lending company alleged that Lisa took out the loan in May 2018. For collateral, she reportedly used her ownership stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland.

The lawsuit stated that the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley first borrowed $450,000 in July 2016 and she paid it back in full less than one month later. Later in 2018, she took out the second loan for $3.8 million and agreed to pay it off in full by May 16, 2022.

However, NIPL, LLC claimed they had no contact with Lisa after March 23, 2022. The company said they agree to settle the case if Lisa's estate pays 75 percent of the total loan, which is $$2.85 million, within 45 days.

Lisa passed away at the age of 54 in January of this year following a brief hospitalization. She left a $35 million will, which led her daughter Riley Keough and her mom Priscilla Presley to fight in court. The late singer cut her mom Priscilla out of it and made her actress daughter her sole heir.

Riley and Priscilla reached an agreement in May, but the details were not disclosed at the time. However, court documents filed on June 12 in Los Angeles showed that Riley agreed to pay her grandma $1 million and $400,000 in legal fees.

Despite previously being entangled in a legal battle with her granddaughter, Priscilla insisted that she and Riley were never on bed terms. "Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," the 78-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms."

