 

Naomi Campbell Gets Candid About Past Drug Addiction That Nearly Cost Her Life

Naomi Campbell Gets Candid About Past Drug Addiction That Nearly Cost Her Life
Instagram
Celebrity

When sharing her story on AppleTV+'s new docuseries 'The Super Models', the 53-year-old English native admits that she 'was killing' herself by turning to drugs to cope with abandonment issues and grief.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell has gotten candid about her drug addiction that nearly cost her life in the '90s. When sharing her story on AppleTV+'s new docuseries "The Super Models", the supermodel admitted that she turned to cocaine to cope with childhood trauma and the death of her close friend, Italian designer Gianni Versace.

"I guess when I started using, that was one of the things I tried to cover up, was grief," the 53-year-old shared. "Addiction is such a ... bulls**t thing, it really is."

Campbell eventually realized that drugs couldn't help her "heal the wound." She recalled, "You think, 'Oh it's gonna heal that wound.' It doesn't. It can cause such huge fear and anxiety. So I got really angry."

  Editors' Pick

The English native said she was really devastated upon hearing that Versace was murdered outside of his Miami Beach home in 1997. Remembering her late pal, she stated, "He was very sensitive to feeling me, like, he pushed me... He would push me to step outside and go further when I didn't think I had it within myself to do it. So when he died, my grief became very bad."

"When you try to cover something up, your feelings," the catwalk beauty continued. "You spoke about abandonment. I tried to cover that with something. You can't cover it. I was killing myself. It was very hurtful."

Campbell battled her addiction for five years. It was not until she collapsed during a 1999 photoshoot that she decided to seek help. "I chose to go to rehab. It was one of the best and only things I could have done for myself at that time," she declared.

"It's taken me many years to work on and deal with," the mom of two further elaborated. "And it does still come up sometimes. But I just now have the tools how to deal with it now when it comes up."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison

50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'
Related Posts
Naomi Campbell to Launch Her Fashion Collection at New York Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell to Launch Her Fashion Collection at New York Fashion Week

Report: Naomi Campbell Welcomed Second Child Via Surrogate

Report: Naomi Campbell Welcomed Second Child Via Surrogate

Naomi Campbell Feels 'Blessed' as She Welcomes Baby No. 2

Naomi Campbell Feels 'Blessed' as She Welcomes Baby No. 2

Naomi Campbell Lets It Slip That Lenny Kravitz Is Her Daughter's Godfather

Naomi Campbell Lets It Slip That Lenny Kravitz Is Her Daughter's Godfather

Latest News
Stephen Fry Rushed to Hospital After Falling From 6ft-High Stage
  • Sep 22, 2023

Stephen Fry Rushed to Hospital After Falling From 6ft-High Stage

50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'
  • Sep 22, 2023

50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas After He Refuses to Return Their Kids to U.K.
  • Sep 22, 2023

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas After He Refuses to Return Their Kids to U.K.

Adidas CEO Defends Kanye West Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
  • Sep 22, 2023

Adidas CEO Defends Kanye West Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Matthew Scott Montgomery Forced to Attend Conversion Therapy After Coming Out as Gay
  • Sep 22, 2023

Matthew Scott Montgomery Forced to Attend Conversion Therapy After Coming Out as Gay

Naomi Campbell Gets Candid About Past Drug Addiction That Nearly Cost Her Life
  • Sep 22, 2023

Naomi Campbell Gets Candid About Past Drug Addiction That Nearly Cost Her Life

Most Read
Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram, Dishes on 'Darker' Things She's Experienced in Her Life

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram, Dishes on 'Darker' Things She's Experienced in Her Life