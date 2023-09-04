Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell on 'Deathbed' as He Suffers From Final Stage of Liver Failure

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The 56-year-old singer, who announced his retirement from music in October 2021, reportedly has been battling medical complications for years and now he 'likely has only a week or so to live.'

AceShowbiz - Steve Harwell is reportedly on his "deathbed." According to TMZ, the Smash Mouth vocalist has entered hospice care as he suffers from the final stage of liver failure.

The 56-year-old singer has been battling medical complications for years. Now, his manager told the outlet that he has "reached the final stage of liver failure" after "struggling with alcohol abuse throughout his life."

It was unveiled that Steve is accompanied by his friends and loved ones at his home. They reportedly have been there over the past 3 days. According to his manager, he "likely has only a week or so to live."

A representative from Steve's management, meanwhile, told Fox News Digital, "Unfortunately this is the case." The rep added, "Steve is resting at home and being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care."

Steve announced his retirement from music in October 2021, days after he yelled at the audience and reportedly gave a Nazi salute as his band experienced technical difficulties at the Big Sip beer festival in Bethel.

"Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream," he said in a statement. "To my bandmates, it's been an honor performing with you all these years and I can't think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with."

"To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you," he added. "I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to... I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band's newest fans."

A source close to the band then told TMZ, "Steve knew it was time to hang it up after the show, because it's impossible for him to keep performing as his health continues to deteriorate."

