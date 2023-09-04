 

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest
The reality star, who was fired from 'LHH: Atlanta' for calling her co-star Spice a racial slur, was arrested on August 25 alongside Bambi, Rodney Shaw a.k.a. Zellswag and Kareem Cadet.

AceShowbiz - More details regarding Erica Mena's legal trouble have been revealed. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum, who was taken into custody alongside three other people following a bar fight, reportedly lied to a police officer about being pregnant.

For the record, Erica, Bambi, Rodney Shaw a.k.a. Zellswag and Kareem Cadet, were arrested on Friday, August 25. It all stemmed from security telling the group to leave the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road in Atlanta, but they refused to do so and began fighting the security.

Erica and her friends allegedly became "physically aggressive," and Erica even bit one security guard and kicked another in the face. She also dropped some fake baby news to a police officer, according to TMZ.

However, both police and Erica's attorney insisted that she was not expecting a child. Her lawyer Drew Findling said in a statement, "On behalf of Erica Mena (who is not pregnant), we will immediately start investigating the events of August 25, 2023."

"It is clear that this was an incident between citizens, private security and off-duty police officers that was not properly handled or de-escalated," the lawyer added. "We know this because the officer readily admits in his report that he punched a private citizen in the face 4 or 5 times and used unnecessary force against Erica as well."

Erica was subsequently charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement, simple battery and simple battery against a police officer, according to jail records at the Fulton County Jail.

In other news, Erica was fired from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" for calling her co-star, Spice, a racial slur during an altercation. "Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season," so read a statement from the franchise, which was shared on Saturday, September 2. "Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

