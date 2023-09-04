Report: Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer Following 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos Celebrity

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - More details about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's alleged split have emerged online. It has been reported that the "Cake by the Ocean" singer has taken a further action to end his 4 years of marriage to the "Game of Thrones" alum.

According to PEOPLE, Joe has retained a divorce lawyer. So far, none of the representatives for the rumored estranged couple, who shares two kids together, has commented on the divorce report.

On the other hand, Joe appeared to have been hinting at the marital issues for the past few weeks. The Jonas Brothers singer was photographed ditching his wedding ring during an outing in The West Village in Manhattan. For the outing, the musician opted for a black tee and matching shorts. He paired the look with white sneakers, black socks and a black-and-white cap. He had a cup of drink in one hand, while carrying a paper bag in the other hand.

According to TMZ, Joe and Sophie have been experiencing "serious problems" in their relationship. It was also said that the DNCE frontman has been caring for their young kids "pretty much all of the time" over the past three months, even while touring the country with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

The divorce report came just one month after Sophie was seen dancing in the crowd at Yankee Stadium for the opening night of the Jonas Brothers' tour. The pair, who got hitched in May 2019, also recently sold their Miami mansion a year after purchasing it.

Sophie previously revealed that they first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016. "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," the British actress recalled in a cover interview for Harper's Bazaar U.K., adding, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Later, Joe invited Sophie to hang out when he made a stop in the U.K. The two arranged to meet up at a bar and the actress even brought along "rugby boys" to keep her safe just in case he was a catfish. Sophie, however, was pleasantly surprised when the singer arrived with a friend instead of security guards. The two eventually got engaged in 2017.

