 

Report: Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer Following 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner

Report: Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer Following 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner
Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos
Celebrity

It has been reported that the 'Cake by the Ocean' singer has taken a further action to end his 4 years of marriage to the 'Game of Thrones' alum, with whom he shares 2 kids together.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - More details about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's alleged split have emerged online. It has been reported that the "Cake by the Ocean" singer has taken a further action to end his 4 years of marriage to the "Game of Thrones" alum.

According to PEOPLE, Joe has retained a divorce lawyer. So far, none of the representatives for the rumored estranged couple, who shares two kids together, has commented on the divorce report.

On the other hand, Joe appeared to have been hinting at the marital issues for the past few weeks. The Jonas Brothers singer was photographed ditching his wedding ring during an outing in The West Village in Manhattan. For the outing, the musician opted for a black tee and matching shorts. He paired the look with white sneakers, black socks and a black-and-white cap. He had a cup of drink in one hand, while carrying a paper bag in the other hand.

  Editors' Pick

According to TMZ, Joe and Sophie have been experiencing "serious problems" in their relationship. It was also said that the DNCE frontman has been caring for their young kids "pretty much all of the time" over the past three months, even while touring the country with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

The divorce report came just one month after Sophie was seen dancing in the crowd at Yankee Stadium for the opening night of the Jonas Brothers' tour. The pair, who got hitched in May 2019, also recently sold their Miami mansion a year after purchasing it.

Sophie previously revealed that they first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016. "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," the British actress recalled in a cover interview for Harper's Bazaar U.K., adding, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Later, Joe invited Sophie to hang out when he made a stop in the U.K. The two arranged to meet up at a bar and the actress even brought along "rugby boys" to keep her safe just in case he was a catfish. Sophie, however, was pleasantly surprised when the singer arrived with a friend instead of security guards. The two eventually got engaged in 2017.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell on 'Deathbed' as He Suffers From Final Stage of Liver Failure

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream
Related Posts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit With Divorce Rumor

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit With Divorce Rumor

Joe Jonas Says Pooping Onstage Isn't His Most Embarrassing Moment

Joe Jonas Says Pooping Onstage Isn't His Most Embarrassing Moment

Joe Jonas Jokes He Needed Therapy After Embarrassingly Pooped His Pants on Stage

Joe Jonas Jokes He Needed Therapy After Embarrassingly Pooped His Pants on Stage

Joe Jonas Trolls Brother Kevin for Nearly Falling Onstage During Jonas Brothers' Show

Joe Jonas Trolls Brother Kevin for Nearly Falling Onstage During Jonas Brothers' Show

Latest News
Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'
  • Sep 04, 2023

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement
  • Sep 04, 2023

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift
  • Sep 04, 2023

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault
  • Sep 04, 2023

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

Jimmy Buffett Didn't Slow Down Despite Cancer Battle Prior to Death
  • Sep 04, 2023

Jimmy Buffett Didn't Slow Down Despite Cancer Battle Prior to Death

Report: Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer Following 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner
  • Sep 04, 2023

Report: Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer Following 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner

Most Read
Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Princess Diana Knew King Charles Was 'So Disappointed' She Didn't Give Birth to a Daughter

Princess Diana Knew King Charles Was 'So Disappointed' She Didn't Give Birth to a Daughter

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Naomi Watts Shares Key to Her Intimate Relationship With New Husband Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts Shares Key to Her Intimate Relationship With New Husband Billy Crudup