 

'America's Got Talent' Recap: First 2 Finalists Revealed In 1st Live Results Show

In the Wednesday, August 23 episode, nine hopefuls were unfortunately sent home while two acts moved on to the Finals after stunning performance in the Tuesday episode.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" revealed the results of the first live show in season 18. In the Wednesday, August 23 episode, nine hopefuls were sent home while two acts moved another step closer to the coveted prize.

The judges, consisting of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, as well as host Terry Crews, reunited once again to announce the results of America votes about the Tuesday performances. "I think I know what's going to happen tonight, [but] there may be some surprises," Simon said at the beginning of the episode.

It was then time for Terry to reveal who made the Top 5. The Top 5 acts of the night were ventriloquist and mentalist Brynn Cummings, multimedia artist Oleksandr Leshchenko, the dog act duo Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, singer Mitch Rossell as well as blind songstress Lavender Darcangelo.

Unfortunately, that meant Nashville-based rock band True Villains, 10-year-old dancer Lambros Garcia, the SAINTED Trap Choir, rock guitarist John Wines and stand-up comic Maureen Langan were eliminated. Danger act duo featuring daredevil Ray Wold and his daredevil mother were also sent home after their first live show.

Meanwhile, only two of the Top 5 could go to the next round. The first contestant to move on to the Finals was Lavender Darcangelo. Heidi was particularly happy with the result as she gave her Golden Buzzer to the singer. "I don't know if I'm dreaming or if I'm awake!" Lavender, who stunned America on Tuesday with an amazing performance of "I Wanna Know What Love Is" by Foreigner, said.

"Lavender, my heart is so happy right now!" Heidi shared. "I'm so excited! I told you I'm going to hold your hand and we're going all the way to the finish line, now guess what's happening!"

Joining Lavender in the finals was country crooner Mitch Rossell. He earned the spot after delivering a show-stopping performance of his original song "All I Need to See" on Tuesday's show.

"I think this act is the best example of what I was talking about earlier. An amazing audition, then when you get to the live shows, you're even better," Simon said of Mitch's qualifying round performance. "That's what being on the show is all about."

