'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance

Following Mzansi Youth Choir's high-energy performance of 'My Universe' by BTS and Coldplay, the TV personality says it 'wasn't [his] favorite,' prompting disapproving reaction from the audience.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" is one step closer to crowning its season 18 winner. After numerous auditions and weeks of performances, the remaining 11 acts performed one last time for America's votes in the last performance episode of this season on Tuesday night, September 26.

Kicking off the night was Adrian Stoica and Hurricane who dedicated their performance to Hurricane's mentor, who passed away 10 days after their Semi-Finals routine. They went back in time for a retro show business-themed with Sofia Vergara joining them on stage. Howie Mandel called it "amazing," Heidi praised Hurricane as "the smartest dog" and Simon Cowell called their act "incredible."

Audience's Golden Buzzer's act Mzansi Youth Choir followed it up with a choral arrangement of Coldplay and BTS (Bangtan Boys)' track "My Universe". Despite their high-energy performance that brought Heidi Klum on her feet, Howie criticized the group. While dubbing them one of his "favorite choirs ever in the history of 'AGT'," he added, "This wasn't my favorite number you've done out of the three numbers." Sofia and the audience interrupted him by audibly booing. Howie concluded by noting, "But that doesn't mean that you're not worthy of being here in the finals and being voted for."

Up next was Avantgardey, who was sent to the Finale as the wild card act in the Instant Save vote. The women from Japan stayed true to their unique abstract dance, this time taking on ABBA's "Money, Money, Money". Howie said they were worth his save, Sofia loved their "weird and funny" performance, Simon said they "saved the best for the last," while Heidi called it "superb."

Heidi's Golden Buzzer Lavender Darcangelo performed "You Will Be Found" from "Dear Evan Hansen". Heidi said she's so proud of her and Simon said it felt like he was in a movie as Lavender was singing. Sofia called her "amazing."

Meanwhile, Chibi Unity went huge with their performance. Admitting he was not a big fan of dance groups, Simon credited Chibi Unity for changing his tune about them. The music mogul called their performance the "best of the night so far." Heidi applauded them for taking "a lot of risks," as Sofia agreed that their performances are about "hard work, passion and fun." Howie, however, wasn't as impressed as the other judges and said it was "mediocre at best."

The 82nd Airborne Chorus highlighted the many servicemen and women in the Airborne Division and they chose to perform the song "Brother" by NeedtoBreathe. Heidi thanked them for giving their best performance of the competition and Sofia agreed that their "voices are getting better and better." Simon gave a stamp of approval to their song choice that he deemed emotional.

Close-up magician Anna DeGuzman put magic in the hands of the audience this time. Sofia is proud of her for making the final as a woman, while Simon and Howie were impressed with the trick. Heidi said she "packed a punch" with the routine.

Hoping to make history as the first ever comedian to win the show, Ahren Belisle took some jabs at fellow finalist Murmuration by attempting "French hand dancing" of his own. Howie liked his "edgy" jokes and Simon echoed the sentiment. Heidi called it a "privilege" to watch his journey through the competition, as Sofia saw Ahren as a "delight" that has taught them a lot.

Simon's Golden Buzzer act Putri Ariani followed it up with a rendition of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" by Elton John. Simon called Putri a "rare diamond," Howie said she's "hit it out of the part" in every round of the competition and Heidi admitted that it was a "moving performance."

The Ramadhani Brothers went bigger by pulling tricks which they hadn't shown before on the show and repeating the headstand walks up ladders and over a bridge obstacle more dangerous than the ones in prior performances. Heidi raved over their "unbelievable" act, Sofia called their performance "a treat" on the show and Simon admitted he's now torn on who should win.

Howie's Golden Buzzer act Murmuration was the last finalist to perform that night, describing their art as mimicking a flock of birds that move in unison and waves. Simon was mind-blown, Howie called it the best performance "from any act" of the season, Heidi said they're "fantastic" despite liking their Semi-Finals performance more and Sofia called them "breathtaking."

Viewers have until 7 A.M. on Wednesday morning, September 27 to cast their votes before the final results are announced later that night at 8 P.M. ET/PT on NBC.

