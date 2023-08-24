'Courageous' Tallulah Willis Shows Off Progress of Her Eating Disorder Recovery

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The 'Whole Ten Yards' actress also shares a screenshot displaying heartwarming support she receives from her sisters Rumer and Scout Willis amid her journey to be healthier.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tallulah Willis is proud of her progress to recover from eating disorder. Amid her efforts to be healthier, the "Whole Ten Yards" actress treated her fans to an update of her condition via social media.

On Tuesday, August 22, the 29-year-old star made use of her Instagram page to share the progress. In a post, she uploaded a series of pictures consisting of a pre-recovery photo, a snap during the healing and a picture of fruits, including grapes and plums, on a platter.

In the first photo, Tallulah displayed how her body looked in front of a huge mirror before she started the recovery. In the throwback snap, her flat stomach could be seen clearly as she was wearing a knitted crop top and a pair of undies.

Meanwhile, the second picture is a screenshot of text exchanges in a group chat. In it, the "Bandits" actress appeared to have sent a recent photo of herself. She was flaunting how her body, especially tummy, looked in the middle of her recovery. "Look at my healthy body!!!!" she wrote in the chat.

The screenshot also showed that Talullah received heartwarming support from her family members. A contact named "Taika," who seemed to be her older sister Scout Willis, replied, "Looking strong and gorgina!" Meanwhile, another contact named "Baby Monster," who appeared to be her other sister Rumer Willis, exclaimed, "You are beautiful."

Along with the pictures, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore wrote in the caption of the post, "[Trigger Warning: Eating Disorder] pre-recovery image." Praising herself, she added, "I love her. And I love her, and I see how courageous she's been. steady on the course my bbs [a sun emoji] #edrecovery #iloveme."

Talullah has previously opened up about her struggle with eating disorders. In an article published by Variety in May, she stated, "And like so many people with eating disorders, my sense of myself went haywire. There's an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly. People are like, 'Oh wow!' And then quickly it turns to, 'Are you okay?' My friends and family were terrified, and I dismissed it."

"They'd say, 'Is this the ADHD medication?' I was very protective of my medication, and I rationalized it by telling myself that it was helping me to focus, which in turn was helping me to build a life outside of how I looked," she continued. "An eating disorders therapist would tell me later, 'The smaller you are, the bigger you feel.' How twisted is that?"

