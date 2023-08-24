 

'Courageous' Tallulah Willis Shows Off Progress of Her Eating Disorder Recovery

'Courageous' Tallulah Willis Shows Off Progress of Her Eating Disorder Recovery
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

The 'Whole Ten Yards' actress also shares a screenshot displaying heartwarming support she receives from her sisters Rumer and Scout Willis amid her journey to be healthier.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tallulah Willis is proud of her progress to recover from eating disorder. Amid her efforts to be healthier, the "Whole Ten Yards" actress treated her fans to an update of her condition via social media.

On Tuesday, August 22, the 29-year-old star made use of her Instagram page to share the progress. In a post, she uploaded a series of pictures consisting of a pre-recovery photo, a snap during the healing and a picture of fruits, including grapes and plums, on a platter.

In the first photo, Tallulah displayed how her body looked in front of a huge mirror before she started the recovery. In the throwback snap, her flat stomach could be seen clearly as she was wearing a knitted crop top and a pair of undies.

Meanwhile, the second picture is a screenshot of text exchanges in a group chat. In it, the "Bandits" actress appeared to have sent a recent photo of herself. She was flaunting how her body, especially tummy, looked in the middle of her recovery. "Look at my healthy body!!!!" she wrote in the chat.

  Editors' Pick

The screenshot also showed that Talullah received heartwarming support from her family members. A contact named "Taika," who seemed to be her older sister Scout Willis, replied, "Looking strong and gorgina!" Meanwhile, another contact named "Baby Monster," who appeared to be her other sister Rumer Willis, exclaimed, "You are beautiful."

Along with the pictures, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore wrote in the caption of the post, "[Trigger Warning: Eating Disorder] pre-recovery image." Praising herself, she added, "I love her. And I love her, and I see how courageous she's been. steady on the course my bbs [a sun emoji] #edrecovery #iloveme."

Talullah has previously opened up about her struggle with eating disorders. In an article published by Variety in May, she stated, "And like so many people with eating disorders, my sense of myself went haywire. There's an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly. People are like, 'Oh wow!' And then quickly it turns to, 'Are you okay?' My friends and family were terrified, and I dismissed it."

"They'd say, 'Is this the ADHD medication?' I was very protective of my medication, and I rationalized it by telling myself that it was helping me to focus, which in turn was helping me to build a life outside of how I looked," she continued. "An eating disorders therapist would tell me later, 'The smaller you are, the bigger you feel.' How twisted is that?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jason Derulo Shares Video of His 'Embarrassing' Hospital Dash During Holiday in Turkey

'America's Got Talent' Recap: First 2 Finalists Revealed In 1st Live Results Show
Related Posts
Tallulah Willis Strips Down to Tiny Bikini in New Post Months After Getting Body-Shamed

Tallulah Willis Strips Down to Tiny Bikini in New Post Months After Getting Body-Shamed

Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Willis 'Dumped' by Fiance Following Dad's Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Willis 'Dumped' by Fiance Following Dad's Dementia Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis Details First Signs of Father Bruce's Dementia Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis Details First Signs of Father Bruce's Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Weighs In on 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Weighs In on 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Latest News
50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster
  • Aug 24, 2023

50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private
  • Aug 24, 2023

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Priscilla Presley Admits to Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Biopic
  • Aug 24, 2023

Priscilla Presley Admits to Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Biopic

'America's Got Talent' Recap: First 2 Finalists Revealed In 1st Live Results Show
  • Aug 24, 2023

'America's Got Talent' Recap: First 2 Finalists Revealed In 1st Live Results Show

'Courageous' Tallulah Willis Shows Off Progress of Her Eating Disorder Recovery
  • Aug 24, 2023

'Courageous' Tallulah Willis Shows Off Progress of Her Eating Disorder Recovery

Jason Derulo Shares Video of His 'Embarrassing' Hospital Dash During Holiday in Turkey
  • Aug 24, 2023

Jason Derulo Shares Video of His 'Embarrassing' Hospital Dash During Holiday in Turkey

Most Read
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'
Celebrity

Whoopi Goldberg Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Raven-Symone Claims She Has 'Lesbian Vibes'

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

Melania Trump Threatens to Leave Donald in Florida for Dragging Son Barron Into Politics

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

T-Pain's Alleged Mistress Claims She Slept With His Friend Busta Rhymes Too

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Suffers From 'Extreme Memory Loss' Since Mom's Death

Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Suffers From 'Extreme Memory Loss' Since Mom's Death

Julie Bowen Believes Sofia Vergara Doesn't Need a Relationship After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Believes Sofia Vergara Doesn't Need a Relationship After Joe Manganiello Split

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Has Shocking Family Background

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Has Shocking Family Background

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Promises to Pay the Bill After Sued by American Express