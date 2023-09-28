'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Finale: One Act Walks Home With Grand Prize

Instagram TV

The final results show features all eleven finalists taking the stage to entertain the audience with special performances from 30 Seconds to Mars, Jason Derulo, Leona Lewis, Jon Batiste and season 17 winners The Mayyas.

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" season 18 is coming to a close with one act being hailed the champion in a Wednesday, September 27 episode. In the final results show, all eleven finalists once again took the stage to entertain the crowd before the results of America's votes were unveiled.

The 82nd Airborne Chorus kicked off the night with a chant rendition of the "Paratroopers' Song" before host Terry Crews introduced the recap of Tuesday night's performances. In a pre-recorded performances, Avantgardey performed with Chibi Unity, Mzansi Choir and the other Top 11 acts.

Lavender Darcangelo teamed up with Diane Warren for emotional duet of "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" by Paloma Faith before Anna DeGuzman performed a few hand tricks. Jason Derulo then sang his songs "Take You Dancing" and his upcoming track "Hands on Me" while Murmuration created images from the bleachers behind him.

In a hilarious pre-taped bit, Ahren Belisle trolled Simon Cowell and the other judges as well as Terry with things that Simon has said over the years. Mzansi Youth Choir then joined forces with Jon Batiste to sing his new single "Worship".

In another pre-recorded mash-up, Chef Cat Cora hosted a cooking segment with Adrian Stoica and Hurricane. Putri Ariani was joined by Leona Lewis for a gorgeous rendition of Leona's song "Run". The Ramadhani Brothers introduced Chibi Unity's performance with 30 Seconds to Mars, who delivered their song "Stuck".

Season 17 champions The Mayyas returned for a dazzling performance before Terry revealed the top five acts. They were the Ramadhani Brothers, Putri, Anna, Adrian and Hurricane as well as Murmuration.

The Ramadhani Brothers ended up in the fifth place, Putri finished fourth and Murmuration placed third, leaving it between Anna and Adrian and Hurricane to vie for the grand prize. Eventually, Adrian and Hurricane were announced as the act that got the most votes overnight. They bagged the $1 million prize and coveted Vegas residency.

