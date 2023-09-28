 

'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Finale: One Act Walks Home With Grand Prize

'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Finale: One Act Walks Home With Grand Prize
Instagram
TV

The final results show features all eleven finalists taking the stage to entertain the audience with special performances from 30 Seconds to Mars, Jason Derulo, Leona Lewis, Jon Batiste and season 17 winners The Mayyas.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" season 18 is coming to a close with one act being hailed the champion in a Wednesday, September 27 episode. In the final results show, all eleven finalists once again took the stage to entertain the crowd before the results of America's votes were unveiled.

The 82nd Airborne Chorus kicked off the night with a chant rendition of the "Paratroopers' Song" before host Terry Crews introduced the recap of Tuesday night's performances. In a pre-recorded performances, Avantgardey performed with Chibi Unity, Mzansi Choir and the other Top 11 acts.

Lavender Darcangelo teamed up with Diane Warren for emotional duet of "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" by Paloma Faith before Anna DeGuzman performed a few hand tricks. Jason Derulo then sang his songs "Take You Dancing" and his upcoming track "Hands on Me" while Murmuration created images from the bleachers behind him.

  Editors' Pick

In a hilarious pre-taped bit, Ahren Belisle trolled Simon Cowell and the other judges as well as Terry with things that Simon has said over the years. Mzansi Youth Choir then joined forces with Jon Batiste to sing his new single "Worship".

In another pre-recorded mash-up, Chef Cat Cora hosted a cooking segment with Adrian Stoica and Hurricane. Putri Ariani was joined by Leona Lewis for a gorgeous rendition of Leona's song "Run". The Ramadhani Brothers introduced Chibi Unity's performance with 30 Seconds to Mars, who delivered their song "Stuck".

Season 17 champions The Mayyas returned for a dazzling performance before Terry revealed the top five acts. They were the Ramadhani Brothers, Putri, Anna, Adrian and Hurricane as well as Murmuration.

The Ramadhani Brothers ended up in the fifth place, Putri finished fourth and Murmuration placed third, leaving it between Anna and Adrian and Hurricane to vie for the grand prize. Eventually, Adrian and Hurricane were announced as the act that got the most votes overnight. They bagged the $1 million prize and coveted Vegas residency.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Post Malone Determined to Shield His Daughter From Spotlight

Related Posts
'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance

'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance

'AGT' Recap: Season 18 Finalists Revealed in Qualifiers 5 Results Show

'AGT' Recap: Season 18 Finalists Revealed in Qualifiers 5 Results Show

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

Howie Mandel Insists Sofia Vergara Was Not Angry With Him for 'Digging' at Her Love Life on 'AGT'

Howie Mandel Insists Sofia Vergara Was Not Angry With Him for 'Digging' at Her Love Life on 'AGT'

Latest News
'The Creator' Helmer Says 'No' to Sequel
  • Sep 28, 2023

'The Creator' Helmer Says 'No' to Sequel

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week
  • Sep 28, 2023

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Butt Head Over Location of Divorce Proceedings
  • Sep 28, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Butt Head Over Location of Divorce Proceedings

Post Malone Determined to Shield His Daughter From Spotlight
  • Sep 28, 2023

Post Malone Determined to Shield His Daughter From Spotlight

'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Finale: One Act Walks Home With Grand Prize
  • Sep 28, 2023

'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Finale: One Act Walks Home With Grand Prize

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce
  • Sep 28, 2023

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Most Read
'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance
TV

'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere

Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna Butt Heads in 'Special Forces' Season 2 Premiere

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Tom Taylor Cast as Cregan Stark in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

'The Voice' Season 24 Premiere Recap: Reba McEntire Makes Debut in First Round of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Season 24 Premiere Recap: Reba McEntire Makes Debut in First Round of Blind Auditions

'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character

'Euphoria' Creator Explains Why He Insisted on Not Killing Off Angus Cloud's Character

'The Voice' Recap: Tense Battle Between Coaches After Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Part 2

'The Voice' Recap: Tense Battle Between Coaches After Four-Chair Turn in Blind Auditions Part 2

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

'Drew Barrymore Show' Plans October Return as WGA Strike Officially Ends

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman