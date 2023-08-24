 

50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster

50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Movie

Less than one month ahead of the movie release, the actor portraying Easy Day in the upcoming action film gets candid with his opinion on how his head and neck look in the poster.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent appeared to be unhappy with his "The Expendables 4" ("Expend4bles") poster. Less than one month ahead of the movie release, the actor portraying Easy Day in the upcoming action film did not hold back in giving his two cents on what he thought to be odd in the poster.

The 48-year-old actor/rapper went public with his opinion on how he looks in the film poster via Instagram. In a post, he complained in the caption, "[Eyes emoji] WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it aint connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi." He was tagging the Instagram account of his co-star Sylvester Stallone.

In the same post, the "In Da Club" rapper treated his fans to a look at the poster. He could be seen wearing a dark-colored suit, a tactical vest, a pair of matching gloves and several layers of golden necklace. He was standing up with one of his hands holding a gun and was placed in front of graphics of flames. Over the post, his name "50 Cent" was written in a light green color.

  Editors' Pick

It did not take long for Fif's post to be flooded with hilarious online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user trolled, "Lol you look like a 'G.I. Joe' action figure," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji. Meanwhile, another suggested, "Nah that's how your neck really look lol."

The comments did not stop there. A third joked, "Because your head ain't connected to your body @50cent you crazy bruh [a slew of laughing emojis]." A fourth penned, "Yo @50cent I got you on making a cover because this is unacceptable they would never do Denzel Washington like this!"

This was not the first time 50 Cent made an Instagram post about his upcoming movie "The Expendables 4". Earlier that day, he complained to media for not using a photo with him in it for an article about the action film. Along with a picture featuring his co-stars including Megan Fox, he wrote in the caption, "Why would the Wrap post this picture with out me in it. It's me and @meganfox movie. They are lucky I can't promote it."

"The Expendables 4" is set to be released in theaters on September 22. In it, Fif plays the role of Easy Day who is a new member of the Expendables. The movie also stars Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia and Tony Jaa.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'America's Got Talent' Recap: First 2 Finalists Revealed In 1st Live Results Show

Usher Links Up With Summer Walker and 21 Savage in 'Good Good' MV
Related Posts
Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms He Sits Out 'The Expendables 4'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms He Sits Out 'The Expendables 4'

Sylvester Stallone Passes the Baton to Jason Statham as He Leaves 'Expendables' After Fourth Movie

Sylvester Stallone Passes the Baton to Jason Statham as He Leaves 'Expendables' After Fourth Movie

New 'Expendables' Movie in the Works With Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox

New 'Expendables' Movie in the Works With Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox

Latest News
Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted on Low-Key Ice Cream Date With Married Model Vittoria Ceretti
  • Aug 24, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted on Low-Key Ice Cream Date With Married Model Vittoria Ceretti

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Date Night at Drake's Concert
  • Aug 24, 2023

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Enjoy Date Night at Drake's Concert

Britney Spears Not Looking to Reconcile With Dad Jamie Despite Report
  • Aug 24, 2023

Britney Spears Not Looking to Reconcile With Dad Jamie Despite Report

Usher Links Up With Summer Walker and 21 Savage in 'Good Good' MV
  • Aug 24, 2023

Usher Links Up With Summer Walker and 21 Savage in 'Good Good' MV

50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster
  • Aug 24, 2023

50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private
  • Aug 24, 2023

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Most Read
Michael Oher's Former Football Coach Calls Tuohy Family 'Admirable' Amid 'The Blind Side' Drama
Movie

Michael Oher's Former Football Coach Calls Tuohy Family 'Admirable' Amid 'The Blind Side' Drama

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Helen Mirren Defended by 'Golda' Director for Playing Jewish Role While She's Not a Jew

Helen Mirren Defended by 'Golda' Director for Playing Jewish Role While She's Not a Jew

Broadway Musical Featuring Britney Spears' Hit Singles to Close After Less Than 3 Months

Broadway Musical Featuring Britney Spears' Hit Singles to Close After Less Than 3 Months

'Gran Turismo' Star Archie Madekwe Felt 'Immense Pressure' to Master Video Game for the Movie

'Gran Turismo' Star Archie Madekwe Felt 'Immense Pressure' to Master Video Game for the Movie

Bradley Cooper Defended by Jewish Anti-Defamation Group Over 'Maestro' Jewface Outcry

Bradley Cooper Defended by Jewish Anti-Defamation Group Over 'Maestro' Jewface Outcry

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film