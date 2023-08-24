50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Movie

Less than one month ahead of the movie release, the actor portraying Easy Day in the upcoming action film gets candid with his opinion on how his head and neck look in the poster.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent appeared to be unhappy with his "The Expendables 4" ("Expend4bles") poster. Less than one month ahead of the movie release, the actor portraying Easy Day in the upcoming action film did not hold back in giving his two cents on what he thought to be odd in the poster.

The 48-year-old actor/rapper went public with his opinion on how he looks in the film poster via Instagram. In a post, he complained in the caption, "[Eyes emoji] WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it aint connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi." He was tagging the Instagram account of his co-star Sylvester Stallone.

In the same post, the "In Da Club" rapper treated his fans to a look at the poster. He could be seen wearing a dark-colored suit, a tactical vest, a pair of matching gloves and several layers of golden necklace. He was standing up with one of his hands holding a gun and was placed in front of graphics of flames. Over the post, his name "50 Cent" was written in a light green color.

It did not take long for Fif's post to be flooded with hilarious online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user trolled, "Lol you look like a 'G.I. Joe' action figure," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji. Meanwhile, another suggested, "Nah that's how your neck really look lol."

The comments did not stop there. A third joked, "Because your head ain't connected to your body @50cent you crazy bruh [a slew of laughing emojis]." A fourth penned, "Yo @50cent I got you on making a cover because this is unacceptable they would never do Denzel Washington like this!"

This was not the first time 50 Cent made an Instagram post about his upcoming movie "The Expendables 4". Earlier that day, he complained to media for not using a photo with him in it for an article about the action film. Along with a picture featuring his co-stars including Megan Fox, he wrote in the caption, "Why would the Wrap post this picture with out me in it. It's me and @meganfox movie. They are lucky I can't promote it."

"The Expendables 4" is set to be released in theaters on September 22. In it, Fif plays the role of Easy Day who is a new member of the Expendables. The movie also stars Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia and Tony Jaa.

