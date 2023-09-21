 

'AGT' Recap: Season 18 Finalists Revealed in Qualifiers 5 Results Show

NBC
TV

In the new episode of the long-running NBC series, the results of Qualifiers 5 are announced, revealing the last 3 finalists, including the Instant Save winner, of the new season.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" season 18 concluded its Qualifiers round in the Wednesday, September 20 episode. In the new episode, the results of Qualifiers 5 were announced, revealing the last 3 finalists of the new season.

Before naming that night's Top 5, host Terry Crews brought the 11 acts, who performed in the previous episode, to the stage to learn their results. The first two acts to learn their fate were Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Grace Good. America voted Antonio to the Top 5, while Grace was eliminated.

Later, 82nd Airborne Chorus, Mandy Muden and Sangsoon Kim were called to the stage. The only act remaining was 82nd Airborne Chorus, while the other two were sent home. Up next were Trailer Flowers, Avantgardey and Eseniia Mikheeva. Avantgardey was revealed to be the third act in the top half.

In the last group, Lachune, Gabriel Henrique and Ramadhani Brothers were brought forward to find out their fate. The two acts in that night's Top 5 were Ramadhani Brothers and Gabriel Henrique, meaning that Lachune was eliminated.

The five remaining acts couldn't breathe a sigh of relief just yet as only two of them were able to advance to the finale. Terry revealed the Top 3 finishers in the overnight's vote and they were 82nd Airborne Chorus, Ramadhani Brothers and Gabriel Henrique. Unfortunately, Eduardo and Avantgardey's journeys on the show ended that night.

Later that night, Terry revealed the last two acts who made it to the Finals. Joining other finalists in the Finals were 82nd Airborne Chorus and Ramadhani Brothers.

Each of the judges then named four different acts to join the Finals with a wild card selection. Simon Cowell's pick was Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy. Sofia Vergara nominated her Golden Buzzer act Gabriel Henrique. Heidi Klum named Herwan Legaillard, while Howie Mandel chose Avantgardey.

Based on Instant Save, the one last spot in the 11 finalists eventually went to Avantgardey. Next week's season 18 finale will see Murmuration, Ahren Belisle, Putri Ariani, Lavender Darcangelo, Ramadhani Brothers, Anna Deguzman, Chibi Unity, Mzansi Youth Choir, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, 82nd Airborne Division Chorus and Avantgardey competing against each other for the grand prize.

