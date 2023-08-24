Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Instagram Celebrity

Shortly after addressing unpleasant criticisms over her weight gain, the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker releases photos of her confidently posing in a pool.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker appeared to have moved on from body-shaming comments. Shortly after addressing unpleasant criticisms over her weight gain, the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker proudly posed in new photos.

On Monday, August 21, the 17-year-old former reality TV star could be seen confidently striking a number of poses in front of the camera in a series of photos that she uploaded via Instagram. In the snaps, she was captured leaving little to the imagination while dipping more than half of her body in the water.

In the photos, the former "Meet the Barkers" star appeared to be topless and covered her bosom by strategically placing both of her hands on it. She accessorized her minimal look with a pair of sparkling earrings. Having full makeup on her face, she also flaunted her wet long blonde hair and long white-polished fingernails.

Alabama's new photos came the same day when she revealed that she was body-shamed due to her weight gain. "That's my face when I see all the fake pages commenting about my weight in paparazzi pictures and saying I'm a catfish or saying I'm fat," she said in a TikTok video. "First of all, let me eat you up because I'm so fat."

"Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian defended herself. "I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken when you're leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open. And let's see how beautiful you look."

In the same video, Alabama reasoned her increasing pounds. "I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease, so that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," she unveiled. "So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It will get you further in life."

"Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight, which is causing the weight gain," she explained. "You guys also act like I've gained 1,000 pounds, it's like 5, 10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls, weight fluctuates. And I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it."

