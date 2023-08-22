Alabama Barker Blames Autoimmune Disease for Her Weight Gain Following Body-Shaming Comments

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker reveals that she has been dealing with an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem which cause her to gain '5, 10 pounds.'

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker has blamed autoimmune disease for her weight gain. Shortly after being bombarded with body-shaming comments, the daughter of Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker opened up about her health struggles as she reacted to the backlash.

In a video she uploaded on her TikTok page, the 17-year-old revealed several health problems she has been dealing with which she claimed to affect her body appearance. In the clip, she unveiled, "I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease, so that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain." She went on to say, "So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It will get you further in life."

The former "Meet the Barkers" star further explained, "Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight, which is causing the weight gain. You guys also act like I've gained 1,000 pounds, it's like 5, 10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls, weight fluctuates."

"And I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it," Alabama continued. "There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it, that you need to change it, but no… That's not the case for me and I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes."

Elsewhere in the video, the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian also bluntly reacted to online critics of her look. "That's my face when I see all the fake pages commenting about my weight in paparazzi pictures and saying I'm a catfish or saying I'm fat," she stated. "First of all, let me eat you up because I'm so fat."

"Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," Alabama elaborated. "I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken when you're leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open. And let's see how beautiful you look."

Alabama was making a reference to paparazzi taking photos of her and her stepmom Kourtney on Sunday, August 20. At that time, she was walking next to pregnant Kourtney while the mother and daughter duo were leaving Cha Cha Matcha in Los Angeles. Alabama was wearing a cozy black ensemble consisting of a T-shirt, hoodie, a pair of sweatpants and flat slides.

You can share this post!