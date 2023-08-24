 

Jason Derulo Shares Video of His 'Embarrassing' Hospital Dash During Holiday in Turkey

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
The 'Ridin' Solo' singer is forced to make a visit to a hospital while in the Middle East country after a ring gets stuck on his finger and it becomes swollen overnight.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Derulo has been forced to make a scary emergency dash to hospital in Turkey. The pop and R&B artist was left embarrassed as he had to rush the hospital during his recent holiday in the Middle East country when experiencing a freak incident due to a ring.

The judge of "The Voice" Australia took to his Instagram page on Monday, August 21 to share a video detailing his unlikely injury. The 33-year-old singer said his finger became swollen overnight after he put on an Oura ring and it got stuck on his finger.

"This is so embarrassing," he began saying in the clip while showing his swollen finger. A friend sitting next to him was seen laughing as he continued sharing, "Woke up, fingers swollen to turning colors. I was like, damn."

Jason tried to reduce the swelling with ice and tried to remove the ring with oil, but it only worsened after he went to the gym. "Try to figure out how to take this damn ring off. Just got swollen overnight and tried to take it off with oil," he explained. "When I iced it, it came down a little bit. Then I went to the gym. When I went to the gym, my finger swelled up ever more so..."

The "Savage Love" hitmaker eventually made a trip to the hospital, where a team prepared to cut the ring off his finger, speculating it would take just "one or two minutes." After one hour, the hospital staff successfully got the ring of his swollen finger and they all cheered with joy.

In the comments section, Jason's followers gave their mixed responses. "Shoulda just used some type of string," someone commented, to which Jason replied, "Haha we tried that." Another trolled him, "not even commitment. You are allergic to wedding rings now ?"

A third joked, "I'm so excited about my new Oura ring!" Some others shared their similar experiences, with one writing, "I, too, have gone to the hospital before to have a ring removed and can confirm getting it cut off is very embarrassing."

"I went to my local fire station, it was midnight and didn't think it was urgent for the hospital. They were so nice and cut it off immediately," another said. Someone else chimed in, "Wow the relief haha."

