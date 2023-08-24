Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Instagram Celebrity

Months after first sparking the dating speculation with their loved-up display at Rolling Loud California, the 'Who Do You Love?' emcee uploads their picture together on social media for the first time.

AceShowbiz - There's no more denying that Saweetie and YG are an item. The lovebirds have finally made their relationship Instagram official, several months after their dating rumors first surfaced online.

It's YG himself who confirmed their relationship via his social media page. On Wednesday, August 23, he took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of him and his girlfriend together for the first time.

In the image, the pair got cozy while sitting in the backseat of a car. Seemingly matching in black, the "Icy Girl" hitmaker wrapped her hands around her beau's neck and face while putting their heads close to each other's.

YG put no caption on the photo, seemingly letting the picture do the talking.

But instead of showing their support for the new couple, social media users predicted that their relationship won't last long. "Let's not hype them up to be together so fast, look what happened to [Summer Walker] and [Lil Meech] lol," someone reacted to YG's Story.

Another commented on the reposted image, "Ok. Saweetie. If here for a good time, not a long time was a person." A skeptical user said, "Well, this not gonna end well...he always cheating on somebody," while another claimed, "The breakup gon be brutal because YG gon go back to baby Mama."

Saweetie and YG were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other after they were caught getting cozy at Rolling Loud California in March. Fueling the dating speculation, they were spotted dining at the same restaurant in California back in April.

In May, the couple was caught packing on the PDA during their romantic getaway in Mexico. On July 3, YG also helped Saweetie celebrate her 30th birthday at Poppy in West Hollywood. Later in the same month, they were pictured walking hand-in-hand when stepping out for a dinner date at Craig's in Los Angeles.

