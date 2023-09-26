 

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Defends Snubbing Her Father's Wedding
Brooke Hogan admits that she chose her own 'healing and happiness' over supporting her WWE Hall of Famer dad at his nuptials to Sky Daily earlier this month.

AceShowbiz - Brooke Hogan snubbed her father Hulk Hogan's wedding for her own "healing and happiness." The 35-year-old daughter of the 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has revealed why she chose not to attend his wedding over the weekend as he tied the knot to Sky Daily, 45, at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida.

Taking to Instagram after speculation over her absence from the ceremony, she wrote, "As we all experience this with our families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years. With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least."

"For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well," she continued.

Brooke explained that she "values her privacy," but felt the need to respond to speculation over her decision not to attend, and to "shut it all down."

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, proposed to Sky two months ago in July, after over a year of dating. It's said the wedding was an intimate affair, with their children, besides Brooke, making up most of the guest list, with Hogan's 33-year-old son Nick among the attendees. Sharing a heartfelt video of the special occasion on Instagram, the Hulkster wrote, "My new life starts now!"

The marriage is the former wrestling champion's third, as he was first married to ex Linda, the mother of both his children, for 24 years. He later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, but they got divorced in 2022 after over a decade of marriage.

