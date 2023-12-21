Hulk Hogan Gushes About Having 'Greatest Day' of His Life After Getting Baptized

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The 70-year-old retired professional wrestler's wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism that took place at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

AceShowbiz - Hulk Hogan couldn't be happier to have gone true an important part of his spiritual journey. In a new social media post, the retired professional wrestler gushed about having the greatest day of his life after getting baptized.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, the 70-year-old shared a video of the baptism that took place at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. His wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism, which involved fully submerging themselves in a large body of water.

Hogan captioned the footage, "Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life." He added, "No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!"

Hogan has spoken publicly about his Christian beliefs in the past. "I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!" he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in April.

Hogan and his wife Sky's baptism came nearly three months after they tied the knot in Clearwater, Florida. The couple was joined by their friends and family on their big day. However, Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, wasn't among the guests.

"It was a low-key wedding," an insider told DailyMail.com. "Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other. Sadly, Brooke did not show up."

