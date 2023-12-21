 

Hulk Hogan Gushes About Having 'Greatest Day' of His Life After Getting Baptized

Hulk Hogan Gushes About Having 'Greatest Day' of His Life After Getting Baptized
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 70-year-old retired professional wrestler's wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism that took place at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hulk Hogan couldn't be happier to have gone true an important part of his spiritual journey. In a new social media post, the retired professional wrestler gushed about having the greatest day of his life after getting baptized.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, the 70-year-old shared a video of the baptism that took place at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. His wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism, which involved fully submerging themselves in a large body of water.

Hogan captioned the footage, "Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life." He added, "No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!"

  Editors' Pick

Hogan has spoken publicly about his Christian beliefs in the past. "I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!" he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, in April.

Hogan and his wife Sky's baptism came nearly three months after they tied the knot in Clearwater, Florida. The couple was joined by their friends and family on their big day. However, Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, wasn't among the guests.

"It was a low-key wedding," an insider told DailyMail.com. "Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other. Sadly, Brooke did not show up."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood
Related Posts
Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Released From Jail After DUI Arrest

Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Released From Jail After DUI Arrest

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Defends Snubbing Her Father's Wedding

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Defends Snubbing Her Father's Wedding

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily, His Daughter Brooke Is No-Show

Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily, His Daughter Brooke Is No-Show

Hulk Hogan Recalls Past Painkiller Addiction: 'It Became a Vicious Cycle'

Hulk Hogan Recalls Past Painkiller Addiction: 'It Became a Vicious Cycle'

Latest News
Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood
  • Dec 21, 2023

Tearful Taraji P. Henson Laments Feeling 'Tired' of Being Underpaid in Hollywood

Hulk Hogan Gushes About Having 'Greatest Day' of His Life After Getting Baptized
  • Dec 21, 2023

Hulk Hogan Gushes About Having 'Greatest Day' of His Life After Getting Baptized

Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea in L.A. DUI Case
  • Dec 21, 2023

Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea in L.A. DUI Case

NBA YoungBoy Allowed to Leave Residence for Medical Reasons After Getting House Arrest Modifications
  • Dec 21, 2023

NBA YoungBoy Allowed to Leave Residence for Medical Reasons After Getting House Arrest Modifications

Jennifer Love Hewitt Admits to Feeling 'Insecure' and 'Confused' During Early Career
  • Dec 21, 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt Admits to Feeling 'Insecure' and 'Confused' During Early Career

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her
  • Dec 21, 2023

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Most Read
Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement
Celebrity

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement