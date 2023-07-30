 

Sinead O'Connor Will Be Remembered at Tribute Concert

Music

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker will be celebrated with 'a big concert' in her native country after the singer was found dead in her apartment in London.

  Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor will be saluted with a huge concert. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer was discovered dead at her new apartment in London aged 56 on Wednesday, July 26 after moving back to the capital for the first time in 23 years, and the gig could be held in her native Dublin.

While now is the "time to mourn," Dublin Lord Mayor Daithi de Roiste says he wants to show "appreciation for her art" at a later stage. "We could say, 'Let's have a big concert in the city' - but we have to appreciate how truly great she was first," he told the Daily Mirror.

A coroner has said the date of Sinead's death is still "unknown" after she was found lifeless by police at her south-east London flat.

Performers at a tribute concert could include some of the huge range of stars who have paid tribute to the singer.

Musicians from Public Enemy to R.E.M. have added to the flood of tributes pouring in for Sinead. Chuck D said on behalf of his group Public Enemy on the band's Instagram page, "Rest in beats and power #SineadOConnor who always brought the noise." He signed off his post with praying hands and white dove emojis.

Janelle Monae tweeted about how Sinead's most famous act was tearing up a picture of the Pope and saying "Fight the real enemy" on live TV.

Comic Rob Delaney - whose son Henry was killed by brain cancer aged two-and-a-half - referenced how Sinead's death came 18 months after the mum-of-four's son Shane, 17, took his life in January 2022 after escaping hospital while on suicide watch in his tribute.

He said on social media, "My son Henry listened to her and I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art and honesty."

Singer ANOHNI said in an Instagram video, "I can't think of an artist who's given more than Sinead and I can't think of an artist who's been punished more than Sinead, for telling the truth."

