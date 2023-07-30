 

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Home on Sale for $4.6 Million

The mansion where Elvis Presley's only child had previously lived before she passed away in January this year has been listed on the market following her death.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's final home is up for grab for more than $4.6 million. Elvis Presley's only child, who passed away aged 54 on January 12 after she had a double heart attack at the house, had moved into the mansion in Calabasas, California, with her 14-year-old twin girls Finley and Harper, and musician ex-husband Danny Keough, 58, to whom she was married from 1988 to 1994.

Boasting six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the 7,440-square-foot mansion also has a large outdoor pool and eating area overlooking a canyon. It additionally features a home theatre, wine cellar and indoor gym.

It had been completely renovated and Lisa Marie lived there until her death. The home has been listed by her realtor and friend, Robb Friedman.

Mum-of-four Lisa Marie, who also had daughter Riley Keough, 34, and whose son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 aged 27, started renting the Calabasas mansion the year her boy died and had planned to purchase the property before she passed away.

Lisa Marie was found unresponsive in the residence in January after going into cardiac arrest. When paramedics arrived, they immediately performed CPR and the singer was rushed to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead hours later.

It has been revealed the singer died due to complications from weight-loss surgery - which many of her friends knew nothing about. According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner, she was killed by a bowel obstruction that was a result of adhesions caused by the bariatric surgery.

Bariatric surgery can create scar tissue that can strangulate the intestines - which is what led to Lisa Marie's death.

Sources told Page Six the singer was complaining of abdominal agony in the days before her death and the autopsy noted she had suffered stomach pain hours before going into cardiac arrest at her home.

She had "therapeutic" levels of oxycodone, opioid buprenorphine - used to treat addiction - and the antipsychotic drug quetiapine in her system, but they were not ruled to have contributed to her death.

