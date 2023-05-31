Mark Ronson Unveils the DMs That Made Dua Lipa Agree to Join 'Barbie'

Instagram Movie

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker shares the private messages he sent to the 'New Rules' singer to persuade her to record a soundtrack and star in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie.

AceShowbiz - Mark Ronson sent Dua Lipa DMs to ask her to feature on the "Barbie" movie soundtrack. The Grammy winner - who previously joined forces with the studio wizard on Silk City's "Electricity" and "New Love" - released "Dance the Night" last week from the upcoming live-action film.

Along with director Greta, Mark serves as an executive producer for the album. And the "Uptown Funk" hitmaker, 47, has dished on how he got his pal Dua, 27, to add her vocals to the tune, which he co-produced with Andrew Wyatt.

He explained on Instagram, "It started with a DM (swipe)... So over the moon excited that our song from this incredible movie is finally out today. Produced with my brothers in song, @wyattish and @picardbrothers and written with @carolineailin @barbiethemovie (sic)."

The message read, "Hey! I'm doing the songs for the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It's dir. by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Ladybird) and it's maybe the funniest script I've ever read, like [redacted] funny… there's a song with a huge 60 person dance number with the whole cast."

Mark added, "I only have the track so far, as they started rehearsals, but I would f****** love it if you would consider co-writing and starring on it. I honestly think the movie's going to be incredible."

The soundtrack also features Ryan Gosling, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, and many more. Dua also plays Mermaid Barbie in the flick.

The "Barbie the Album" track-listing:

