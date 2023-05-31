 

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends
Instagram
Music

The former 'American Idol' contestant teases 'there's probably more where that came from' when discussing his future with legendary Brian May and Roger Taylor.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Lambert insists his journey with Queen is not over yet. The "American Idol" alum initially thought his first-ever performance with guitarist Sir Brian May, 75, and drummer Roger Taylor, 73, on the talent show in 2009 was a "one-off," and he never imagined they'd continue performing together across the globe for more than a decade.

"Not that I'm necessarily aware of, but I know that it's not out of the question. I mean, we just kind of keep going, don't we?" Adam, 41, told Metro.co.uk when asked if he thinks there will be another UK tour.

"Last summer was such a treat, we had a blast. It was a really beautiful tour, and we were very excited to get back on the road in front of the fans. And 10 sold-out shows at the O2 was a big milestone for me, personally. I'm so grateful for the journey that we've been on together."

"I know when I first performed with them, I thought it was probably going to be a one-off and then one thing led to another and it just snowballed and it became this beautiful relationship that we've continued over the past 10 or so years. And I'm delighted, I'm so excited to get back on the road in the States."

  Editors' Pick

The "Rhapsody Tour" of North America kicks off in October. On their future, he added, "And I don't think that's the end. I think there's probably more where that came from."

Brian previously revealed there are still some fans who are unhappy that Queen + Adam Lambert even tour, but he insists late frontman Freddie Mercury - who died in 1991 aged 45 due to complications from AIDS - would be happy that the band have continued to play their music.

He said previously, "There are people who like we shouldn't even be going on stage without Freddie. But I think that would have been very sad, and that's not what Freddie would have wanted either. He would have wanted us to continue developing. And of course, because we are continuing and developing, it keeps his legacy alive."

Despite his own astonishing vocal abilities, Brian thinks that Freddie would have been a little bit jealous of Adam's incredible singing voice. He said, "I've heard a billion voices in my life, and I've never heard a voice like Adam's. Time and time again, I can picture Freddie saying, 'You b******!' "

"Because Adam's range is so ridiculous, isn't it? And so often, I've found myself wishing that Freddie and Adam could have gotten together, because they would have had the greatest time. They're so similar in some ways, personally and musically."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ruby Rose Ditches Los Angeles to Star in Her First Stage Play in Australia

Mark Ronson Unveils the DMs That Made Dua Lipa Agree to Join 'Barbie'
Related Posts
Adam Lambert Feels 'a Lot of Pressure' as He's Set to Record New Songs With Queen

Adam Lambert Feels 'a Lot of Pressure' as He's Set to Record New Songs With Queen

Adam Lambert Felt 'Ashamed' After His Sexuality Was First Made Public

Adam Lambert Felt 'Ashamed' After His Sexuality Was First Made Public

Adam Lambert Says ABC Threatened to Sue Him Over Same-Sex Kiss at 2009 AMAs

Adam Lambert Says ABC Threatened to Sue Him Over Same-Sex Kiss at 2009 AMAs

Adam Lambert Slams Reports of Theo James Possibly Playing George Michael in Biopic

Adam Lambert Slams Reports of Theo James Possibly Playing George Michael in Biopic

Latest News
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera
  • May 31, 2023

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time
  • May 31, 2023

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration
  • May 31, 2023

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons
  • May 31, 2023

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career
  • May 31, 2023

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation
  • May 31, 2023

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Most Read
Vic Mensa Regrets Dissing Drake, Admits It's a 'Big Mistake' on 15-Minute Freestyle
Music

Vic Mensa Regrets Dissing Drake, Admits It's a 'Big Mistake' on 15-Minute Freestyle

Beyonce Honors Tina Turner During London Concert With Emotional Performance

Beyonce Honors Tina Turner During London Concert With Emotional Performance

Johnny Depp Apologetic as He Pushes Back Concerts Due to 'Painful' Ankle Fracture

Johnny Depp Apologetic as He Pushes Back Concerts Due to 'Painful' Ankle Fracture

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti Tease New Collaboration by FaceTiming Each Other

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti Tease New Collaboration by FaceTiming Each Other

Jack Harlow Claims He Felt 'Horrible' to Miss Las Vegas Show, Apologizes to Fans

Jack Harlow Claims He Felt 'Horrible' to Miss Las Vegas Show, Apologizes to Fans

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends

Adam Lambert Weighs in on His Future With Queen When 2023 Tour Ends

Ashanti Grinds on Nelly Onstage at Her Las Vegas Concert Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Grinds on Nelly Onstage at Her Las Vegas Concert Amid Reconciliation Rumors