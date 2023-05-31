 

Padma Lakshmi 'Really Honored' to Be Among World's Most Influential People on TIME 100

Padma Lakshmi 'Really Honored' to Be Among World's Most Influential People on TIME 100
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Taste the Nation' star is grateful for her recent achievements that include landing a spot on TIME 100 and gracing the front page of the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Padma Lakshmi finds her recent successes "surreal." The 52-year-old star was among TIME 100's Most Influential People in the world earlier this year, and she also featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

"I feel surreal. I've just been so tired that I haven't really had time to process it. But I'm very thankful that people love the show and I'm really honoured about the Time 100 thing," Padma told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Style column when reflecting on her success.

The model admits that she didn't see her success coming. She said, "You know, I could have never foreseen that. And Sports Illustrated is fun, you know?"

  Editors' Pick

Padma previously claimed that immigrants are "the reason for America's greatness." The TV presenter - who was born in India but emigrated to the US during her childhood - is an advocate for immigrant rights and has stressed their importance in America's successes.

She told Us Weekly, "America is made of immigrants. America has been built by immigrants from different generations and different parts of the world. It is the reason for America's greatness."

"It is the reason for America's economic prowess and it is the reason and source for most of our popular culture. That's why immigrant stories are important because they're American stories."

Padma hosts the cooking show "Taste the Nation" and she thinks it addresses some of the issues the US is currently "grappling with." She said in 2020, "There are so many important issues to discuss in our culture, but I do think that a show like 'Taste The Nation' helps to address some of the issues we're grappling with as a country and so I'm glad that it has something positive to say at this very painful time in America."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mark Ronson Unveils the DMs That Made Dua Lipa Agree to Join 'Barbie'

Pregnant Chanel Iman Announces Engagement to NFL Star Davon Godchaux
Related Posts
Padma Lakshmi Hopes to Break Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Record

Padma Lakshmi Hopes to Break Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Record

Padma Lakshmi Rips Hater for Saying She Has 'Fat Arms'

Padma Lakshmi Rips Hater for Saying She Has 'Fat Arms'

Padma Lakshmi Rips Body-Shamers: 'Be More Grown-Up'

Padma Lakshmi Rips Body-Shamers: 'Be More Grown-Up'

Padma Lakshmi Hits Back at Hater Accusing Her of Making Daughter Uncomfortable With Her Boobs

Padma Lakshmi Hits Back at Hater Accusing Her of Making Daughter Uncomfortable With Her Boobs

Latest News
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera
  • May 31, 2023

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time
  • May 31, 2023

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration
  • May 31, 2023

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons
  • May 31, 2023

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career
  • May 31, 2023

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation
  • May 31, 2023

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Most Read
Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Celebrity

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour