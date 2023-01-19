Nelly Sparks Concern Among Fans With His Erratic Behavior During Juicy Fest Melbourne

Instagram Celebrity

Many fans speculate that the 'Hot in Herre' hitmaker is high while performing onstage as he can be seen singing with an exaggerated smile while uncontrollably rolling his eyes.

AceShowbiz - Is Nelly doing okay? The "Hot in Herre" rapper has sparked concern among his fans after he displayed erratic behavior onstage. Fans are now speculating that the rapper may have been high.

The "Just a Dream" hitmaker was one of three headliners alongside Ne-Yo and Ja Rule to perform at Juicy Fest's Melbourne edition on Sunday, January 15. While performing on stage, the 48-year-old musician exhibited some odd behavior that caught the attention of concertgoers and fans on social media.

In a video surfacing on the Internet, Nelly was seen smiling and uncontrollably rolling his eyes while performing 2004 song "Over and Over", which features country singer Tim McGraw. He was also getting sweaty.

Snippets of Nelly's performance were quickly circulated on social media, with some fans questioning whether the rapper "on something [because] his eyes were fighting for their life."

Others suggested that he was "HIGH AS EGGS" and "zooted." Some users made light of the performance, saying Nelly was simply "feeling this song" and joking that his "eyes rolled back to 2003."

Someone else warned other fans not to make fun of him. "Y'all saying this and making fun of him til he overdose on whatever he on. What about we put the jokes aside and ask him what's wrong so we can help before it's too late," the said person remarked.

While Nelly is yet to directly address the viral videos, he posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 18 in which he "thank[ed] all of Australia for showing out" for the festival. He continued, "S**t's been amazing, and I can't wait to finish out strong."

Juicy Fest Melbourne marked the penultimate stop for the touring R&B festival, with the final edition to take place on Friday, January 20 at the Red Hill Auditorium in Perth. Alongside its three headliners, the Juicy Fest line-up also includes fellow international acts Bow Wow, Xzibit, Mya, Pretty Ricky, Twista, Chingy and Lloyd.

