 

Jim Edmonds Calls Ex Meghan King 'F**king Annoying' for Lying About Him

Jim Edmonds Calls Ex Meghan King 'F**king Annoying' for Lying About Him
Instagram
Celebrity

During his appearance on 'Hollywood Raw Podcast', the former professional baseball player slams the 'RHOC' alum, with whom he shares three kids together, for constantly lying about him following their split.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jim Edmonds has had enough with ex-wife Meghan King making false claims about him. During his appearance in the Wednesday, January 18 episode of "Hollywood Raw Podcast", the former professional baseball player slammed the mom of his kids.

He accused Meghan of making "constant lie after lie after lie" about him following their split. "It's just little jabs like that. It's been nonstop for three years, and it's so f**king annoying," he said.

Jim also apparently didn't plan to end his feud with Meghan. When asked if Jim sees a "road to peace anytime soon" with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum, the 52-year-old responded, "not also as she talks."

He further explained, "I don't know if the truth has come out of her mouth since she and I have been together. I can give you an entire list and if not, [it's been] all three years of just straight lies."

  Editors' Pick

During the episode, Jim also talked about several accusations that Meghan leveled against him and that included claims she made in a temporary protective order against him. "It was never served to us," Jim's current wife, Kortnie O'Connor, added on the podcast. "No one ever came here … We had no idea."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jim said that Meghan exaggerated their 4-year-old son Hart's cerebral palsy diagnosis so fans could "relate" to her. "I'm like, well, OK then tell the truth. Don't tell the sad stories all the time. Just be straight," he said, clarifying that their son has periventricular leukomalacia, but has never been officially diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame member shared that he's forced to have a nanny conducting any in-person exchanges of the kids, who also include 5-year-old daughter Aspen and Hart's twin, Hayes. "She's made it so that it's hard for me even to co-parent with her, because of the things she says about me," Kortnie explained, "She's embarrassed me, humiliated me. It's like, how many punches do you take to the face before you just say enough?"

Additionally, Jim once again denied allegations that he cheated on Meghan with their nanny. Calling the accusations "absolute joke," "false" and "embarassing" for all parties involved, he said, "Everything that comes out of her mouth is a lie towards us." Kortnie continued, "I think she thinks she's in a reality show 24/7, so it's like she doesn't care what comes out of her mouth – it's just a storyline."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nelly Sparks Concern Among Fans With His Erratic Behavior During Juicy Fest Melbourne

'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return
Related Posts
Jim Edmonds 'Angry' After Teddi Mellencamp and Meghan King Cringed Over His Wedding Invitation

Jim Edmonds 'Angry' After Teddi Mellencamp and Meghan King Cringed Over His Wedding Invitation

Jim Edmonds Calls Out Meghan King for Exploiting Son's Potty-Training Struggles

Jim Edmonds Calls Out Meghan King for Exploiting Son's Potty-Training Struggles

Jim Edmonds on Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' Wedding: 'I Thought It Was a Joke'

Jim Edmonds on Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' Wedding: 'I Thought It Was a Joke'

Jim Edmonds Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor Two Months After Finalizing Meghan King Divorce

Jim Edmonds Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor Two Months After Finalizing Meghan King Divorce

Latest News
'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return
  • Jan 19, 2023

'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return

Dolly Parton Has No Plans to Retire Because She Loves Working So Much
  • Jan 19, 2023

Dolly Parton Has No Plans to Retire Because She Loves Working So Much

Jim Edmonds Calls Ex Meghan King 'F**king Annoying' for Lying About Him
  • Jan 19, 2023

Jim Edmonds Calls Ex Meghan King 'F**king Annoying' for Lying About Him

Brad Pitt Downplays His 29-Year Age Gap With Ines de Ramon
  • Jan 19, 2023

Brad Pitt Downplays His 29-Year Age Gap With Ines de Ramon

Nelly Sparks Concern Among Fans With His Erratic Behavior During Juicy Fest Melbourne
  • Jan 19, 2023

Nelly Sparks Concern Among Fans With His Erratic Behavior During Juicy Fest Melbourne

Shakira Allegedly Caught Gerard Pique Cheating on Her Because of a Jam Jar
  • Jan 19, 2023

Shakira Allegedly Caught Gerard Pique Cheating on Her Because of a Jam Jar

Most Read
Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months
Celebrity

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland

Kanye West's Legal Team Plans to Tell Him He's Dropped in Newspaper Ad

Kanye West's Legal Team Plans to Tell Him He's Dropped in Newspaper Ad