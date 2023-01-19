Jim Edmonds Calls Ex Meghan King 'F**king Annoying' for Lying About Him

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jim Edmonds has had enough with ex-wife Meghan King making false claims about him. During his appearance in the Wednesday, January 18 episode of "Hollywood Raw Podcast", the former professional baseball player slammed the mom of his kids.

He accused Meghan of making "constant lie after lie after lie" about him following their split. "It's just little jabs like that. It's been nonstop for three years, and it's so f**king annoying," he said.

Jim also apparently didn't plan to end his feud with Meghan. When asked if Jim sees a "road to peace anytime soon" with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum, the 52-year-old responded, "not also as she talks."

He further explained, "I don't know if the truth has come out of her mouth since she and I have been together. I can give you an entire list and if not, [it's been] all three years of just straight lies."

During the episode, Jim also talked about several accusations that Meghan leveled against him and that included claims she made in a temporary protective order against him. "It was never served to us," Jim's current wife, Kortnie O'Connor, added on the podcast. "No one ever came here … We had no idea."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jim said that Meghan exaggerated their 4-year-old son Hart's cerebral palsy diagnosis so fans could "relate" to her. "I'm like, well, OK then tell the truth. Don't tell the sad stories all the time. Just be straight," he said, clarifying that their son has periventricular leukomalacia, but has never been officially diagnosed with cerebral palsy.



The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame member shared that he's forced to have a nanny conducting any in-person exchanges of the kids, who also include 5-year-old daughter Aspen and Hart's twin, Hayes. "She's made it so that it's hard for me even to co-parent with her, because of the things she says about me," Kortnie explained, "She's embarrassed me, humiliated me. It's like, how many punches do you take to the face before you just say enough?"

Additionally, Jim once again denied allegations that he cheated on Meghan with their nanny. Calling the accusations "absolute joke," "false" and "embarassing" for all parties involved, he said, "Everything that comes out of her mouth is a lie towards us." Kortnie continued, "I think she thinks she's in a reality show 24/7, so it's like she doesn't care what comes out of her mouth – it's just a storyline."

