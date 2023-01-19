 

Shawn Mendes Looks Beaming After He and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Were Seen Together Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Looks Beaming After He and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Were Seen Together Amid Dating Rumors
A couple of days prior, the 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' crooner was spotted arriving at his Long Angeles house with his longtime chiropractor amid rumors they're dating.

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes seemingly had good times with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. The "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" hitmaker was spotted looking beaming after he and his longtime chiropractor were seen together at his house amid rumors of them being an item.

On Tuesday, January 17, the "Stitches" crooner was seen stepping out in Los Angeles after further fueling romance rumors with the 51-year-old famed celebrity chiropractor. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 24-year-old pop star could be seen picking up food at high-end grocery chain Erewhon Market with a stylish male friend in tow.

During the grocery shopping, Shawn kept cozy in a beige cable knit sweater and khaki-colored trousers. The Canadian singer kept a pair of sunglasses atop his newly shaved head for the late afternoon outing.

A couple of days earlier, Shawn was photographed arriving at his house with Jocelyn. In pictures surfacing online, the pair arrived back at his home in Los Angeles, carrying what looked to be some juices. Jocelyne also had a large tote bag over her shoulder, prompting fans to speculate that the spacious bag contained some overnight items.

The sighting came after they were seen getting lunch back in July, which first sparked dating rumors between them. They were also seen shopping together a few months later, in November. At the time, they're photographed together at the farmers market in West Hollywood. At one moment, the so-called couple was caught hugging each other, sharing a drink and holding hands.

Before Shawn and Jocelyne are romantically linked, he was romantically involved with Camila Cabello. The former lovebirds dated for two years before calling it quits in November 2021.

Camila is currently dating Austin Kevitch, CEO of dating app Lox Club. In August last year, the "Havana" hitmaker appeared to confirm her new relationship as she was spotted kissing her man's cheek while sitting in the outdoor area during a coffee date in Los Angeles.

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Sends Fans Into Frenzy as He Ditches Iconic Curls for New Shocking Hairstyle

Shawn Mendes Treats Fans to Shirtless Video of Him Swimming in Freezing Water on Christmas

Shawn Mendes Spotted Sitting Next to Gorgeous Mystery Woman During Basketball Game

