'RHOP': Candiace Dillard's Husband Chris Bassett Denies Flirting With Ashley Darby's Friend Deborah

Meanwhile, Deborah laughs off Candiace's comments in which she calls Deborah a 'Sesame Street' character, though her response only earns the friend of Ashley more backlash.

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Candiace Dillard's husband Chris Bassett is setting the record straight. After a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" aired on Sunday, January 1, Chris made use of his Twitter account to respond to Ashley Darby's friend Deborah Williams' claims that he was flirting with her.

Alongside a clip from the episode which saw that nothing was signifying a flirtatious tone when Chris talked with Deborah at the bar at the Spring Fling, he wrote, "so who came up to who asked introduced who to who and what to who????"

In a separate tweet, Chris went on to say, "i would just like again, thank #rhop production and the team in the editing room for continuing to show LIES these women continue to tell about me."

In the episode, Ashley gathered her friends for a few drinks with Gizelle Bryant. While discussing what transpired during Karen Huger's Spring Fling party, Ashley's friend Deborah later claimed that Chris, who had been accused of flirting with other women on the show this season, was also flirting with her at the bash.

Deborah noted that their interaction took place while she stood at the bar. According to her, Chris stood beside her for quite some time and looked at her with admiration. Chris was allegedly being flirtatious while talking to her, but she felt that the energy wasn't right when she was introducing herself to Chris.

Not stopping there, Deborah revealed that Wendy Osefo's husband Eddie showed up and joined in. Eddie, however, was more "subdued" than Chris. As for Ashley, she insisted that her friend isn't a liar.

Upon watching the episode, viewers quickly blasted Deborah for the blatant lie. "I appreciate production too. She's desperate for attention," one person said. Another person opined, "they def seem to have some sort of strange agenda against him."

"Is she trying to get on the show? Clearly Chris wasn't looking at her. and Why do some women think when men have a conversation they want to talk to them…," one other added. One person questioned, "I'm just trying to understand why….. like why would you want to hurt this marriage ????"

Meanwhile, Deborah reacted to Candiace's comments in which she called Deborah a "Sesame Street" character. Laughing off the diss, Deborah took to her Instagram account to share a video of her fixing her "natural eyebrows" with an Elmo plushie. "My friends over at @sesamestreet wanted to wish my diva butterflies a very happy new year," she captioned the clip.

The new post, however, only earned Deborah more backlash. "This was hella corny," one person commented. "Lying on that lady husband for attention, she lucky Sesame Street was all she called her," someone else penned.

