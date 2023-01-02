 

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Better Man' singer, who announced in 2020 that he suffered from the condition, has now confirmed that his 10-year-old girl, whom he shares with wife Ayda Field, has also been diagnosed with dyslexia.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams has revealed that his eldest daughter Teddy has dyslexia. The "Angels" hitmaker announced in 2020 that he suffered from the condition and has now confirmed that his 10-year-old girl has also been diagnosed.

Robbie told Galore magazine, "My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me. When I was growing up in Stoke-on-Trent in the Eighties, however, dyslexia was still a completely unknown diagnosis. I have to explain to her what dyslexia is, what it means for people, how to deal with it. And that if you suffer from it, you're not automatically stupid."

Robbie, who also has Charlie, eight, Coco, four, and two-year-old Beau with wife Ayda Field, said that Teddy had been struggling after being abandoned by a friend following her diagnosis with the learning condition.

  Editors' Pick

The 48-year-old star said, "The other thing, one of her friends decided overnight that she didn't want anything to do with her any more. Teddy was devastated, completely desperate. I tried to make it clear to her that sometimes you just have to let other people go, that you should let them go - but without sacrificing your own self-esteem in the process. This girl did not serve her love and friendship. Again, as I said, I speak from experience."

Robbie previously explained that he was "numerically dyslexic" as he finds it hard to add and subtract numbers together and struggles to remember key dates such as family birthdays.

He said, "I'm numerically dyslexic. I can't add or subtract. I always get in trouble because I don't know my kids' birth dates and I don't know our anniversary and I don't know my wife's birthday ... I can't even remember our house in Los Angeles. It has four digits for the start of the address and I can't ever remember what those digits are."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rolling Stone Called Out After Snubbing Celine Dion From Its 200 Greatest Singers List

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'
Related Posts
Robbie Williams Explains How He Ruined Any Chance of Dating His 'Crush of All Crushes' Kylie Minogue

Robbie Williams Explains How He Ruined Any Chance of Dating His 'Crush of All Crushes' Kylie Minogue

Robbie Williams: 'I Still Can't Be Trusted With Pills' Despite Being Sober for Two Decades

Robbie Williams: 'I Still Can't Be Trusted With Pills' Despite Being Sober for Two Decades

Robbie Williams at Risk of Reigniting Feud With Neighbor Jimmy Page Over Plans to Build Tall Fence

Robbie Williams at Risk of Reigniting Feud With Neighbor Jimmy Page Over Plans to Build Tall Fence

Robbie Williams Insists It's 'Hypocritical' to Turn Down Offer to Perform at Qatar World Cup

Robbie Williams Insists It's 'Hypocritical' to Turn Down Offer to Perform at Qatar World Cup

Latest News
Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia
  • Jan 02, 2023

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Rolling Stone Called Out After Snubbing Celine Dion From Its 200 Greatest Singers List
  • Jan 02, 2023

Rolling Stone Called Out After Snubbing Celine Dion From Its 200 Greatest Singers List

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard's Husband Chris Bassett Denies Flirting With Ashley Darby's Friend Deborah
  • Jan 02, 2023

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard's Husband Chris Bassett Denies Flirting With Ashley Darby's Friend Deborah

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami
  • Jan 02, 2023

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan
  • Jan 02, 2023

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan

Most Read
Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Anna Kendrick Dishes on Past Abusive Relationship and How She's Made to Believe She's 'Monster'

Anna Kendrick Dishes on Past Abusive Relationship and How She's Made to Believe She's 'Monster'

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Doja Cat Accused of Bullying and Banning Tinychat Room Participant

Doja Cat Accused of Bullying and Banning Tinychat Room Participant