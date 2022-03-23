iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Instagram Celebrity

Also hitting the red carpet of the annual awards event are Megan Thee Stallion and Heidi Klum in their glam looks, as well as Nicole Scherzinger who brings spring vibes.

AceShowbiz - The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards is here, bringing stars out with their unique and bold styles. Now that the weather gets warmer, people are not afraid to wear a little less outside, as demonstrated by Halsey.

Attending the event held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 22, the "Without Me" hitmaker turned up the heat in her very revealing suit composed of a silver bedazzled leotard and black silk flared pants. Her long raven hair was styled in a high ponytail as she added inches to her height with a pair of silver mirrored heels.

Willow Smith, meanwhile, showed off goth glamor on the red carpet in a near floor-length trench coat with shorts and knee-high leather boots. The Best New Alternative Artist nominee accessorized with a leather collar and silver earrings, and completed her intense look with black lipstick.

Also glamming up for the event was Megan Thee Stallion, who wowed in a skin-tight, velvet, black dress with a thigh-high slit dress and dramatic train. The raptress, who is up for three awards, styled her hair in big waves that flowed down to her waist.

Heidi Klum also oozed glamor in a mini silver dress with high collar and skirt made of large silver scales in increasing size. Sofia Carson also brought her A-style to the red carpet in a textured black dress with a plastic layer of multi-colored feathers overtop.

Dove Cameron showed off rock glam in a black trench dress accented with trails of jewels, gems, pearls and gold. On the other hand, Avril Lavigne showed her punk pop roots as she donned a mixed-fabric outfit that's half leather trench coat, half plaid-patterned gown.

Carmen Electra left very little to the imagination in a sheer black dress studded with diamonds across the exterior. Nicole Scherzinger looked ready for spring in a two-piece dress consisting of a bikini top and slit skirt with flower patterns, while Billy Porter looked fresh in a hot pink low-collared suit.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards is hosted by LL Cool J, who is also set to perform. Other artists billed to make musical performances at the event include Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Maneskin.