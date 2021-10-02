Courteney Cox Drops by 'Friends' Coffee Shop and Serves Drinks to Fans

Instagram Celebrity

The Monica Geller depicter has surprised 'Friends' fans at the Warner Brothers lot as the brunette stunner dropped by the TV set and served coffees to visitors.

AceShowbiz - Courteney Cox thrilled "Friends" fans as she served coffee from the Central Perk set at the Warner Bros. lot.

The actress, who played Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom, dropped by various spots around the vicinity for her latest Instagram clip, which saw her revisit the iconic coffee shop set.

In the footage, she could be seen serving beverages to guests - and while she masked up and received a visitor pass while entering the lot, she couldn't hide her identity while chatting with fans.

Elsewhere in the post, Courteney was also seen ringing up customers at what appeared to be the lot gift shop, all to the soundtrack of Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5".

"When I'm not acting… #inbetweenthescenes," she penned in the caption.

Earlier this year (21), Courteney reunited with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc for the HBO Max Friends: The Reunion special.

The get-together was hosted by James Corden and featured such A-list guests as Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady GaGa, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Kit Harington, and BTS.

Next, Courteney Cox is set to reunite with former husband David Arquette for the upcoming fifth instalment of the "Scream" franchise.

They will be joined by other original cast like Neve Campbell and Marley Shelton.

Meanwhile, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega are among the new additions.

Selena Gomez is also rumored to join the cast after Courteney wrote on Instagram that she couldn't wait to meet the Disney alum.