Courteney Cox Honors Her Beau Johnny McDaid's 58th Birthday With a Sweet Tribute

The actress, famed for her role on 'Friends', shares a series of captivating snapshots that showcase the Snow Patrol's musician's diverse talents and adventurous spirit.

Jul 25, 2024

AceShowbiz - Courteney Cox, famed for her role on "Friends", recently took to Instagram to express her adoration for her boyfriend, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, on the occasion of his 58th birthday. The actress shared a series of captivating snapshots that showcased McDaid's diverse talents and adventurous spirit.

The slideshow includes a heart-warming selfie featuring Cox and McDaid, along with photos of the rocker performing on stage, piloting a plane in a flight simulator, and proudly holding a fish he had caught while fishing.

Reflecting on McDaid's unwavering support, Cox penned a heartfelt caption, stating, "Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything. I love you always J." She playfully added, "ps. He threw it back" in reference to the fish-catching picture, indicating their commitment to catch-and-release fishing.

Cox and McDaid's relationship has endured several milestones since its inception in late 2013. They announced their engagement in 2014, but temporarily called it off in 2015. Despite this brief split, they reconciled and have remained a couple ever since. In September 2023, Cox commemorated a decade of love with McDaid, whom she met through their mutual friend Ed Sheeran.

Prior to her relationship with McDaid, Cox was married to David Arquette, with whom she shares a 20-year-old daughter, Coco. Their marriage lasted from 1999 to 2003.

While McDaid maintains a relatively low profile compared to his famous partner, Cox's fans have come to appreciate his talents. In the Instagram post, McDaid was captured playing the piano, strumming a guitar on stage, and even navigating a plane in the cockpit. His versatility has garnered praise and admiration from both Cox and their followers.

Not only is Cox known for her acting prowess, but she also frequently turns heads with her ageless figure. In July 2023, she showcased her rigorous workout routine in a video posted on social media, leaving fans in awe of her fitness and youthful appearance. The actress has been an advocate for embracing aging gracefully and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Cox and McDaid's relationship has not been without its challenges, but they have emerged stronger through it all. Following a painful breakup during a couples therapy session, Cox has expressed gratitude for the separation as it allowed both partners to reflect and address their needs. They have since rebuilt a stronger bond.

The couple's Instagram post has garnered an outpouring of well wishes and admiration from friends and fans alike. They remain a beloved and inspiring pair in the entertainment industry.