Tyler, the Creator Named Honoree for Cultural Influence Award Ahead of BET Hip Hop Awards

The 'Call Me If You Get Lost' hitmaker has been officially announced as a special honoree at the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards where he receives four nominations.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator will be the first music star to receive the Cultural Influence Award at the 2021 Bet Hip Hop Awards.

The award will be presented by LL Cool J, whose lifestyle brand Rock the Bells is partnering with U.S. network BET (Back Entertainment Television) for the new honour.

"I am proud to honor Tyler, the Creator, with the first-ever Rock The Bells cultural influence award, which celebrates an artist who continues to break down the conventional boundaries of hip hop culture," the "Going Back to Cali" hitmaker said in a statement.

The award aims to recognise "a younger, innovative, otherworldly artist that has significantly impacted the culture - while uplifting their community," according to a release from BET.

  See also...

"This award will celebrate innovative hip hop artists who are shaking the industry, like Tyler, the Creator, and who will carry the hip hop torch for generations to come," adds BET executive Connie Orlando.

The "Earfquake" rapper is in the running for four awards, including Best Live Performer and Hip Hop Album of the Year, at the big show on Friday (01Oct21).

He receives nomination for Hip Hop Album of the Year, thanks to his most recent record "Call Me If You Get Lost", which debuted atop Billboard Hot 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

He is pitted against Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion in Best Live Performer and faces off Drake, J. Cole, Lil Baby, Cardi B, and Megan in Hip Hop Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, he has to beat DJ Khaled, Hit-Boy, Metro Boomin. Mustard, and The Alchemist to take home the coveted Producer of the Year title.

