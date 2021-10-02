Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

WENN Celebrity

The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has revealed the name of her baby girl, two weeks after giving birth to her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

AceShowbiz - Princess Beatrice has named her baby daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

The 33-year-old royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their daughter on 18 September, and on Friday (01Oct21), Beatrice confirmed the name they've chosen for the newborn.

Beatrice posted the news on Twitter, telling followers her five-year-old stepson, Wolfie, is "the best big brother."

She wrote, "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

Edoardo also revealed his daughter's name in his own social media post on Friday, writing, "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget."

Sienna's middle name is a tribute to her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and comes after several other royal children - including Prince William's daughter Charlotte Elizabeth and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana - have also honoured the monarch with their monikers.

Beatrice announced her baby's arrival on 20 September, when she revealed the tot had been born two days earlier at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

She wrote at the time, "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."