Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Among TIME's Most Influential People of 2021

Time Magazine/Pari Dukovic Celebrity

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have landed a spot on TIME magazine's latest 100 Most Influential People list.

The British royals are featured on the cover of the issue, which shows a seated Harry wearing all-black as he rests a protective hand on Meghan, who is dressed in a white shirt and matching trousers, while standing.

In a short essay about the pair, chef Jose Andres, who partnered with the couple last December (20) to build community centres with World Central Kitchen, wrote, "They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production."

"Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need - offering mental-health support to black women and girls in the U.S. and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean."

He concluded, "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don't know. They don't just opine. They run toward the struggle."

The pair topped the Icons section of the list, ahead of singers Britney Spears and Dolly Parton, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Elsewhere on the list, Olympian Simone Biles, Apple CEO Tim Cook, "Bridgerton" producer Shonda Rhimes, and music stars Timbaland and Swizz Beatz make the Titans section, while the Artists list features Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, rapper Lil Nas X, actress Scarlett Johansson, and more.

Billie Eilish tops the list of Pioneers while President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are among those named as Leaders.

Innovators this year include billionaire Elon Musk and "Red Table Talk" stars Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris.