Macklemore Welcomes Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for the 'Thrift Shop' hitmaker as the musician officially becomes a father of three after his wife Tricia Davis gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Macklemore has become a father for the third time.

The "Thrift Shop" hitmaker - who already has daughters Sloane, six, and Colette, three, with his wife Tricia Davis - welcomed a son named Hugo into the world last month (Aug21).

His spouse captioned an Instagram selfie with her newborn, "Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon, this beautiful human came into our lives. He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him… Welcome home Hugo (relieved face emoji). May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine."

Macklemore, 38, simply commented with a red love heart emoji and is yet to post about his new addition to the family on his own account.

Tricia - who tied the knot with the music star in 2015 after nine years of dating - announced she was pregnant in April when she shared a snap of her cradling her baby bump on her Instagram Story, which she simply captioned, "Summer baby."

Macklemore - whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty - previously admitted he "just can't really picture" himself becoming a boy dad as a father of two girls.

He said, "When you bring another life into this world it does something, it changes you in this magical way that I have never experienced before."

