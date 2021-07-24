Karol G Dominates 2021 Premios Juventud Awards With Six Wins

Instagram Music

The 'Secreto' singer leads the winners at this year's Premios Juventud Awards by collecting a total of six coveted prizes including Female Artist of the Year.

AceShowbiz - Karol G emerged on top at the 2021 Premios Juventud Awards on Thursday night (22Jul21), taking home six gongs including the prestigious Artist of the Year, Female, prize.

The three-hour show was held at the Watsco Center in Miami, and featured performances from stars including Natti Natasha, Myke Towers and Yatra, and Pitbull. And the evening turned out to be hugely successful for Karol G, who left with half of the 12 awards she had been nominated for, including The Most Trendy and Social Dance Challenge for her tune "Bichota".

Bad Bunny also had a good night, taking home four gongs including awards for the Artist of the Year, Male, and Album of the Year for his record "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo".

Daddy Yankee was honoured with the Agent of Change award, thanks to his efforts to help combat world hunger, while the ceremony also marked the first time CNCO had performed since Joel Pimentel's departure.

