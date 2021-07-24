 
 

Karol G Dominates 2021 Premios Juventud Awards With Six Wins

Karol G Dominates 2021 Premios Juventud Awards With Six Wins
Instagram
Music

The 'Secreto' singer leads the winners at this year's Premios Juventud Awards by collecting a total of six coveted prizes including Female Artist of the Year.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Karol G emerged on top at the 2021 Premios Juventud Awards on Thursday night (22Jul21), taking home six gongs including the prestigious Artist of the Year, Female, prize.

The three-hour show was held at the Watsco Center in Miami, and featured performances from stars including Natti Natasha, Myke Towers and Yatra, and Pitbull. And the evening turned out to be hugely successful for Karol G, who left with half of the 12 awards she had been nominated for, including The Most Trendy and Social Dance Challenge for her tune "Bichota".

  See also...

Bad Bunny also had a good night, taking home four gongs including awards for the Artist of the Year, Male, and Album of the Year for his record "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo".

Daddy Yankee was honoured with the Agent of Change award, thanks to his efforts to help combat world hunger, while the ceremony also marked the first time CNCO had performed since Joel Pimentel's departure.

The full list of winners at the 2021 Premios Juventud Awards is as follows:

  • Artista De La Juventud Masculino: Bad Bunny
  • Artista De La Juventud Femenino: Karol G
  • Grupo o Duo Favorito Del Ano: Grupo Firme
  • Album Del Ano: "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" - Bad Bunny
  • Album Regional Mexicano Del Ano: "Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible" - Grupo Firme
  • Cancion Del Ano: "Dakiti" - Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
  • El Traffic Jam: "Bichota" - Karol G
  • La Mas Pegajosa: "Ay, Dios Mio" - Karol G
  • Girl Power: "Ram Pam Pam" - Natti Natasha and Becky G
  • La Coreo Mas Hot: "Bichota" - Karol G
  • Social Dance Challenge: "Bichota" - Karol G
  • Video Con El Mensaje Mas Poderoso: "Un Dia" - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
  • Quiero Mas: Sebastian Rulli
  • Junto Encienden Mis Redes: Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina
  • Ayudando A Sus Fans: Becky G
  • Mejor LOL: Imaray Ulloa
  • Influencer Con Causa: Juanpa Zurita
  • El Mas Trendy: Karol G
  • La Nueva Generacion - Femenina: Kali Uchis
  • La Nueva Generacion - Masculina: Jay Wheeler
  • La Nueva Generacion Regional Mexicano: Los Dos Carnales
  • Mejor Cancion Mariachi-Ranchera: "Dime Como Quieres" - Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar
  • Mejor Cancion Regional Mexicana: "Barquillero" - Calibre 50
  • Mejor Colaboracion Regional Mexicana: "El Guero" - Grupo Firme ft. Marca MP
  • Mejor Fusion Regional Mexicana: "El Cambio" - Chesca and Grupo Firme
  • La Mezcla Perfecta: "Relacion (remix)" - Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalia and Farruko
  • Tropical Mix: "Antes Que Salga el Sol - Natti Natasha and Prince Royce
  • Colaboracion OMG: "Hawai (remix)" - Maluma and The Weeknd
  • Track Viral Del Ano (Cancion con el ascenso mas rapido en social media): "Dakiti" - Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

You can share this post!

Morgan Wallen Admits He's 'Dumb and Ignorant' for Using N-Word

Quentin Tarantino to Let Son Watch His Rated-R Movie at Age 5
Related Posts
Karol G Admits Career Gets in the Way of Her Dream in 'Having a Family' in Her 20's

Karol G Admits Career Gets in the Way of Her Dream in 'Having a Family' in Her 20's

Karol G and Anuel AA Split After Two Years of Dating

Karol G and Anuel AA Split After Two Years of Dating

Karol G and J Balvin Dominate 2021 Latin AMAs Nominations

Karol G and J Balvin Dominate 2021 Latin AMAs Nominations

Karol G Responds to Backlash for Using Her Multi-Colored Dog in BLM Post

Karol G Responds to Backlash for Using Her Multi-Colored Dog in BLM Post

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Reaches Out to Security Guard Who Allows Fan to Perform Her Song Inside Store
Music

Nicki Minaj Reaches Out to Security Guard Who Allows Fan to Perform Her Song Inside Store

Azealia Banks Mocks Kanye West for Allegedly Copying Her Album Cover

Azealia Banks Mocks Kanye West for Allegedly Copying Her Album Cover

Cassidy Blasted Tory Lanez for Stealing His Lyrics During Hot 97 Freestyle - Tory Reacts

Cassidy Blasted Tory Lanez for Stealing His Lyrics During Hot 97 Freestyle - Tory Reacts

Meek Mill Catches Heat for Dismissing Rave Claims About Kanye West's New Album

Meek Mill Catches Heat for Dismissing Rave Claims About Kanye West's New Album

Kanye West Releases 'Donda' This Week, Previews New Song in New Ad

Kanye West Releases 'Donda' This Week, Previews New Song in New Ad

Kim Kardashian and Kids Support Kanye West With Surprise Appearance at Album Listening Party

Kim Kardashian and Kids Support Kanye West With Surprise Appearance at Album Listening Party

Usher Disheartened by His Kids' Reactions to His Music

Usher Disheartened by His Kids' Reactions to His Music

Tones and I Plans Retirement as Singer as Fame Made Her Feel 'Gross'

Tones and I Plans Retirement as Singer as Fame Made Her Feel 'Gross'

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Send Fans Into Frenzy With 'Off the Table' Music Video

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Send Fans Into Frenzy With 'Off the Table' Music Video

Eric Clapton Refuses to Perform at U.K. Venues Requiring Proof of COVID Vaccination

Eric Clapton Refuses to Perform at U.K. Venues Requiring Proof of COVID Vaccination

Taylor Swift Decides Against Submitting 'Fearless' Revamp for Grammys and CMAs Contention

Taylor Swift Decides Against Submitting 'Fearless' Revamp for Grammys and CMAs Contention

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Secures Las Vegas Residency

Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Secures Las Vegas Residency

Manic Street Preachers Rocker Slams British Stars for 'Queuing' for Queen Elizabeth's Honors

Manic Street Preachers Rocker Slams British Stars for 'Queuing' for Queen Elizabeth's Honors