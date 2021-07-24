Morgan Wallen Admits He's 'Dumb and Ignorant' for Using N-Word

WENN Celebrity

The 'Dangerous' singer continues his apology tour after being blacklisted from streaming platforms as well as radios and barred from this year's country awards over the use of racial slur.

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen has addressed his use of a racist slur in a video leaked earlier this year (21), admitting he now realises that what he considered "playful" was "ignorant."

After a video of the country singer shouting obscenities, including the N-word, went viral in February (21), the country star was dropped from streaming playlists and radio stations and suspended by officials at his label.

"I was around some of my friends, and we just... we say dumb stuff together," he told "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan on Friday (23Jul21) in his first TV appearance since the scandal. "It was... in our minds, it's playful. I don't know, that sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from. And it's wrong."

Wallen explained he didn't mean to use the racial slur in a derogatory manner and that he has used the term around the same friends in the past.

When asked what made him think the inflammatory word was "ever appropriate to use" by Strahan, who is black, the "Whiskey Glasses" singer replied, "I'm not sure. I don't think I sat down and was like, 'Is this right or is this wrong?' "

Strahan also asked the chart-topper if people in the country music industry in the U.S have a race problem. "It would seem that way, yeah," the singer said. "I haven't really sat and thought about that."

"I don't know how to put myself in (black people's place) because I'm not," he said. "But I do understand, especially when I say I'm using it playfully or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that that must sound, you know, like, 'He doesn't understand.' "

Since the video leak, Morgan has spoken with several black people in the music industry, including gospel singer BeBe Winans and Universal Music Group's executive Vice President and inclusion officer Eric Hutcherson.

The "Chasin' You" singer now plans to donate "around $500,000" to several organisations, including the Black Music Action Coalition, whose members address systemic racism within the music business.

Despite the controversy, Wallen's most recent release, "Dangerous: The Double Album", is still selling and streaming, spending most of 2021 in the U.S top five - and he remains the best-selling artist of the year so far.