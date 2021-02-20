 
 

Bad Bunny Tops 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards With Seven Prizes

The 'YHLQMDLG' star dominates this year's Premio Lo Nuestro Awards by taking home a total of seven gongs including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny led the winners at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards on Thursday night (18Feb21), taking home all seven gongs he had been nominated for.

The Puerto Rican rapper was named Artist of the Year, as well as winning the Album of the Year prize, and awards for Urban - Male Artist of the Year, Urban - Song of the Year, Urban - Album of the Year, and Urban/Trap - Song of the Year for "Vete".

Maluma had led the pack going into the awards, with 14 nominations, but only emerged with two gongs - for Song of the Year and Pop/Ballad - Song of the Year for "ADMV".

Camilo, who had received 10 nominations, was presented with four gongs - including for New Artist Male and Pop - Artist of the Year, as well as Pop - Album of the Year for his record "Por Primera Vez".

Other notable winners at the ceremony, which was conducted in Miami, Florida, included Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Dua Lipa, who all earned their first Premio Lo Nuestro awards - Nicki for "Tusa" with Karol G, Travis for Video of the Year for "TKN" with Rosalia, and Dua for 'Crossover' Collaboration of the Year for "Un Dia", with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Tainy.

The full list of winners at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards is as follows:

  • Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year - Bad Bunny
  • Album of the Year - "YHLQMDLG", Bad Bunny
  • Song of the Year - "Tusa", Karol G and Nicki Minaj
  • New Artist Female - Nicki Nicole
  • New Artist Male - Camilo
  • Remix of the Year - "La Jeepeta", Nio Garcia, Anuel, Myke Towers, Brray and Juanka
  • 'Crossover' Collaboration of the Year - "Un Dia (One Day) ", J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny ft. Tainy
  • Video of the Year - "TKN", Rosalia and Travis Scott
  • Pop - Artist of the Year - Camilo
  • Pop - Song of the Year - "ADMV", Maluma
  • Pop - Collaboration of the Year - "Si Me Dices Que Si", Reik, Farruko and Camilo
  • Pop - Group or Duo of the Year - CNCO
  • Pop - Album of the Year - "Por Primera Vez", Camilo
  • Pop/Ballad - Song of the Year - "ADMV", Maluma
  • Urban - Female Artist of the Year - Karol G
  • Urban - Male Artist of the Year - Bad Bunny
  • Urban - Song of the Year - "La Dificil", Bad Bunny
  • Urban - Collaboration of the Year - "Tusa", Karol G and Nicki Minaj
  • Urban - Album of the Year - "YHLQMDLG", Bad Bunny
  • Urban/Pop - Song of the Year - "Si Me Dices Que Si", Reik, Farruko and Camilo
  • Urban/Trap - Song of the Year - "Vete", Bad Bunny
  • Tropical - Artist of the Year - Romeo Santos
  • Tropical - Song of the Year - "La Mejor Version De Mi", Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos
  • Tropical - Collaboration of the Year - "Nuestro Amor", Alex Bueno and Romeo Santos
  • Regional Mexican - Artist of the Year - Christian Nodal
  • Regional Mexican - Song of the Year - "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo (En Vivo) ", Lenin Ramirez ft. Grupo Firme
  • Regional Mexican - Collaboration of the Year - "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo (En Vivo) ", Lenin Ramirez ft. Grupo Firme
  • Regional Mexican - Group or Duo of the Year - Grupo Firme
  • Regional Mexican - Sierrena Song of the Year - "El Guero", Marca MP
  • Regional Mexican - Banda Song of the Year - "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo (En Vivo) ", Lenin Ramirez ft. Grupo Firme
  • Regional Mexican - Norteno Song of the Year - "El Envidioso", Los Dos Carnales
  • Regional Mexican - Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year - "Se Me Olvido", Christian Nodal
  • Regional Mexican - Cumbia Song of the Year - "Tu Y Yo", Raymix and Paulina Rubio
  • Regional Mexican - Album of the Year - "En Vivo Desde Anaheim, CA", Grupo Firme

