Bad Bunny Tops 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards With Seven Prizes

WENN Music

The 'YHLQMDLG' star dominates this year's Premio Lo Nuestro Awards by taking home a total of seven gongs including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny led the winners at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards on Thursday night (18Feb21), taking home all seven gongs he had been nominated for.

The Puerto Rican rapper was named Artist of the Year, as well as winning the Album of the Year prize, and awards for Urban - Male Artist of the Year, Urban - Song of the Year, Urban - Album of the Year, and Urban/Trap - Song of the Year for "Vete".

Maluma had led the pack going into the awards, with 14 nominations, but only emerged with two gongs - for Song of the Year and Pop/Ballad - Song of the Year for "ADMV".

Camilo, who had received 10 nominations, was presented with four gongs - including for New Artist Male and Pop - Artist of the Year, as well as Pop - Album of the Year for his record "Por Primera Vez".

Other notable winners at the ceremony, which was conducted in Miami, Florida, included Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Dua Lipa, who all earned their first Premio Lo Nuestro awards - Nicki for "Tusa" with Karol G, Travis for Video of the Year for "TKN" with Rosalia, and Dua for 'Crossover' Collaboration of the Year for "Un Dia", with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Tainy.

The full list of winners at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards is as follows: