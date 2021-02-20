 
 

Chris Noth Won't Return to 'Sex and the City' Reboot

The actor, who played Sarah Jessica Parker's onscreen love interest in the 2008 big-screen adaptation, is not slated to reprise his role in the upcoming project.

AceShowbiz - Chris Noth won't be appearing in the "Sex and the City" reboot.

The 66-year-old actor starred in the hit series as Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest Mr. Big, going on to marry the journalist in the 2008 spin-off movie, but according to the New York Post's Page Six column, he won't feature in HBO Max's upcoming limited series "And Just Like That...."

While it's unclear as yet how bosses will explain his absence, it's been suggested that Big and Carrie - who were having marriage problems in the movie sequel - may have split.

And as well as Chris, who is currently starring in "The Equalizer" alongside Queen Latifah, David Eigenberg - who played Miranda Hobbes' (Cynthia Nixon) love interest Steve Brady - is also not currently slated to appear on the show, though his representative told the outlet he is in negotiations to feature.

It has already been confirmed that Kim Cattrall won't be returning as Samantha Jones, and show bosses previously insisted her absence would be fitting because the programme would reflect the way friendships change and evolve over time.

HBO Max's chief content officer, Casey Bloys, said, "They're not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s."

"In real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life … They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

As well as Sarah and Cynthia, Kristin Davis is also on board as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

