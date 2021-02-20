 
 

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

The 'Diosa' star is adding mother to her resume as the 34-year-old Dominican singer/songwriter is expecting her first child with husband-to-be Raphy Pina.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Natti Natasha is expecting her first child with fiance Raphy Pina.

The "Diosa" star confirmed her pregnancy as she attended the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami, Florida, on Thursday (18Feb21), accentuating her burgeoning bump while performing "Antes Que Salga El Sol" with Prince Royce, and then displaying her changing figure in a white two-piece ensemble as she accepted an award.

Natasha also took to Instagram to share a post about her pregnancy, writing in Spanish.

The caption roughly translates as, "Today I celebrate with you twice, the gift of my fans around the world and the HUGE blessing that God has given me to be a mother with a man I love! Another proof that women are warriors and when God says YES there is nothing that stands in the way."

"The HAPPINESS that I feel in my heart is priceless!!!!! Now to continue working three times for the princess or the prince who is on the way, who already has the best fans in the world!!!!!"

The 34-year-old singer also opened up about her fertility struggles in an interview with People Espanol, telling the publication that she had been told she needed to have IVF to fall pregnant, before going on to conceive naturally.

"We are super happy. I am going to be a mother. I have never been in such a good mood in my life," she grinned.

Her husband-to-be Raphy Pina also gushed on his own Instagram, "What an immense gift POPE GOD HAS GRANTED US! @nattinatasha God is the one in control and no matter how much they tell us NO, when he says YES, it works. A new life is on the way and it will have the best Parents in the world, the best families and the best fans!"

