 
 

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Snow Owls Are Revealed to Be Country Music Couple

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Snow Owls Are Revealed to Be Country Music Couple
FOX/Michael Becker
TV

The new episode of the hit FOX singing competition series sees the Popcorn, the Snow Owls and the Sun kicking off the Group A Finals as they fight for a spot in the Super Six.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - The competition between disguised celebrities on "The Masked Singer" season 4 continued in a new episode, which aired on Wednesday, November 11. The new outing saw three Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun kicking off the Group A Finals as they fought for a spot in the Super Six.

The contestants opened the night with a joint performance of Pink's "Raise Your Glass" which also featured additional clues about each of them. Snow Owls had an "empty nest" as their clue. while Popcorn scored a "touchdown." As for the Sun, she showed some "chalk rock."

Taking the stage to offer the first solo performance was the Sun, who belted out "Piece of My Heart" by Janis Joplin. The panelists, who were joined by guest panelist Niecy Nash for the evening, thought that the Sun might be Katharine McPhee, Jewel Kilcher or Demi Lovato.

  See also...

The next performer was the show's first duo the Snow Owls. They hit the stage to offer an incredible performance of "The Prayer" by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion. The Snow Owls also shared in their final clue that they're not brother and sister, but a couple who is in love. Among the names that were thrown by the panelists were Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Amy Grant & Vince Gill and Danny DeVito & Rhea Perlman.

Concluding the night was Popcorn, who sang Jessie J's "Domino". It was then revealed that a friend of Popcorn appeared in a previous season of "The Masked Singer". Taylor Dayne, Cyndi Lauper and Anika Noni Rose were among the guesses.

Later, host Nick Cannon announced that the Sun was moving on to the Super Six, meaning that the Snow Owls and the Popcorn were up for a face off in the first Smackdown. With Popcorn joining the Sun in the Super Six, the Snow Owls were eliminated. As they unmasked themselves, it could be seen that they were actually country music stars Clint Black and Lisa Hartman!

You can share this post!

CMA Awards 2020: Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Usher Pokes Fun at Newborn Daughter's Zodiac Sign When Talking About Her Early Birth
Related Posts
John Stamos Forced to Sign NDA With 'Masked Singer' After Squiggly Monster Leaks His Own Identity

John Stamos Forced to Sign NDA With 'Masked Singer' After Squiggly Monster Leaks His Own Identity

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Squiggly Monster Is Unmasked as Famous Comedian

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Squiggly Monster Is Unmasked as Famous Comedian

'The Masked Singer' Recap: A Popular Daytime Talk Show Host Is Revealed as the Lips!

'The Masked Singer' Recap: A Popular Daytime Talk Show Host Is Revealed as the Lips!

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Baby Alien Is Revealed to Be Former NFL Player

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Baby Alien Is Revealed to Be Former NFL Player

Most Read
Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show
TV

Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show

'DWTS' Recap: Two Perfect Scores Are Earned, Celebrity Dancers Honor Music Legends on 'Icons Night'

'DWTS' Recap: Two Perfect Scores Are Earned, Celebrity Dancers Honor Music Legends on 'Icons Night'

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

Carly Hughes Blames 'Toxic Environment' for Departure From 'American Housewife'

Carly Hughes Blames 'Toxic Environment' for Departure From 'American Housewife'

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Start Tonight!

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Start Tonight!

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

'DWTS' Star Nelly Supports Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Bullying Claims

'DWTS' Star Nelly Supports Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Bullying Claims

CBS Promises Diversity on 'Survivor', 'Big Brother' and Other Reality Shows

CBS Promises Diversity on 'Survivor', 'Big Brother' and Other Reality Shows

Wentworth Miller Out of 'Prison Break' Over Disinterest in Playing Straight Characters

Wentworth Miller Out of 'Prison Break' Over Disinterest in Playing Straight Characters

Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special