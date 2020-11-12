 
 

Wu Tang Clan's RZA Laments Over Lack of Change in Poverty Levels

Wu Tang Clan's RZA Laments Over Lack of Change in Poverty Levels
Instagram
Celebrity

Though 'Cut Throat City', the rapper-turned-filmmaker highlights the extent of Hurricane Katrina's impact and the slow progress in rescuing New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward over the past 15 years.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Wu-Tang Clan star RZA is calling out the lack of progress in reducing poverty levels in New Orleans in the aftermath of 2005's Hurricane Katrina.

The hitmaker, who is also an established director, is celebrating the release of his third film, "Cut Throat City", which tells the story of four teenagers who fall into criminality in the aftermath of the devastating hurricane.

The flick, which stars Terrence Howard, Ethan Hawke and T.I. and centres on the city's Lower Ninth Ward, highlights the extent of the impact of the hurricane and the lack of progress that's been made in rescuing the area over the past 15 years.

"We still see the struggle of a community like the Lower Ninth Ward across America," he tells BBC News. "The poverty level remains and we're only seeing small inches of improvement. We need them to change by feet and metres."

  See also...

He adds of his personal connection to the city: "The people are lovely, the hospitality is great and I'll never forget the first time Wu-Tang did a show there in the 1990s."

"(We) come from poverty. Our poverty in New York was living in the project buildings, but in New Orleans the poverty was inside people's home," he explains. "When a home is impoverished, the paint is stripping, the mould is growing and the roof is destroyed. When we saw that level of poverty in New Orleans, it actually brought a tear to my eye."

"In the Lower Ninth Ward, they all live in houses but it's still poverty," says RZA, real name Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. "It's still decimated and it really touched my heart."

"Cut Throat City" was due to premiere at the annual South by Southwest conference (SXSW) and festival, in Texas earlier this year but, amid the pandemic, the release was held back. The movie is available on digital download now.

You can share this post!

BLACKPINK Sideline Panda Episode From Reality Show Amid Handling Backlash

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Snow Owls Are Revealed to Be Country Music Couple
Related Posts
RZA Hand Delivers New Batch of iPads to A Staten Island School

RZA Hand Delivers New Batch of iPads to A Staten Island School

RZA Nearly Has a Brush With the Law After Freaking Out Over Son's Hospital Treatment

RZA Nearly Has a Brush With the Law After Freaking Out Over Son's Hospital Treatment

Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration