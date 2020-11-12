 
 

Ashley Benson Spills on Her First Period Experience: I Was So Embarrassed

Along with Hilary Duff, the former 'Pretty Little Liars' star trades stories about tampons, sex and body hair issues on Sarah Hyland's new web show 'Lady Parts'.

AceShowbiz - Actress Ashley Benson experienced her first period in a dance class.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star opened up about sex, puberty and menstruation on Sarah Hyland's new web show "Lady Parts", revealing she thought she had wet herself.

"I went to an art school, so I was in my dance period," she told the former "Modern Family" star. "All of a sudden, I felt like I peed myself or something. I ran to the bathroom... and there was just blood everywhere."

"I was 14. I feel like that's a little late, but maybe it's normal, I'm not sure! But, I went completely red. I was so embarrassed. (For the rest of the week) I was just stuffing toilet paper in my underwear."

Hyland and Benson were joined by Hilary Duff, who also recalled her first period during a swimming session with friends.

"I went to the bathroom and there was blood in my bathing suit and it wasn't a ton, so it wasn't like this massive disaster, but I remember seeing it and being like, 'Oh my God!'," the actress and singer shared, revealing she returned to the pool area and asked everyone to leave.

"It was so emotional, it's so scary," she added. "The feelings around it are so impossible to deal with, at the time."

Hyland then revealed that, like Benson, she was in a dance class when she experienced her first period.

"I just ran out of the ballet studio and into the dressing room bathroom area, and of course, the level of ballet I was at the time were those periwinkle blue leotards, so... you could tell.

"My mom created a makeshift toilet paper pad."

The trio also traded stories about tampons, sex and body hair issues, with Benson revealing she had to learn about intercourse from friends because sex education lessons at her Christian school were far from adequate: "It wasn't really explained, in the right way, in my opinion," she said. "I think a lot of things were kind of hidden... I kind of just learned from my older friends about everything.

"I thought if you could get fingered you could get pregnant! I mean, anything touching your vagina, I thought you could get pregnant."

