 
Latto Unleashes Star-Studded Trailer for Upcoming Album 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea'
'Sugar Honey Iced Tea' is set to be released on August 9 and it will serve as Latto's first album since 2022's '777', which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

  • Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) has announced a new album, "Sugar Honey Iced Tea". When making the announcement, the "Big Energy" artist treated fans to a star-studded trailer for the upcoming project.

The clip posted on Wednesday, July 24 featured appearances from T.I. and 2 Chainz, the latter of whom Latto's collaborated with. According to eagle-eyed fans, Playboi Carti's adlibs and Coco Jones' vocals were in the teaser clip as well.

"While y'all was hopscotching and Double Dutching, she was straight dropping lyrics and hustling," said Big Rube, who narrated the video. "Well on her way to taking over the city, even then."

"Now, the ATL sky is lit by her ascension, a testament to her hustle. Her skill can't go unmentioned. A peach in the origin, so sweet and so strong. The essence of Atlanta embraced in every song," he continued. "Her influence is almost more than words can define it to be. Big Latto is the next generation, a leading lady of Atlanta's rap dynasty. Sugar Honey Iced Tea, sip you some."

"Sugar Honey Iced Tea" is set to be released on August 9. It will serve as Latto's first album since 2022's "777", which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her sophomore effort housed the 21 Savage-assisted "Wheelie", "Sunshine" and smash hits like "Big Energy." Other artists who appeared on the album were Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino a.k.a. Donald Glover, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black.

The raptress previously declared that the new record is going to "wash" her old music. She revealed the album's title during her "Birthday Bash" concert in her hometown, where she brought out a slew of local stars, including 21 Savage, Summer Walker and Usher.

