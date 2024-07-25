Jennifer Lopez Expresses Gratitude to Fans for Their Birthday Wishes in Lengthy Post

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez couldn't be more grateful to have such supportive fans. Feeling overwhelmed by the birthday wishes she's received, the "Atlas" leading lady took to social media to express her gratitude.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, July 24, the 55-year-old shared two pictures of herself celebrating her latest milestone at home. In the pictures, the singer wore a light blue pajamas, going make-up-free.

"I've been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world," the mom of two kicked off her caption. "I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world."

"I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much," she added. "It's hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It's funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside."

J.Lo went on to note, "I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift," the megastar added. "Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me." She noted, "Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. Always, Jennifer."