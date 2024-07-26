Tory Lanez to Unleash 'Free Tory Playlist' From Jail Soon

Instagram Music

In an audio clip, the incarcerated rapper reveals, 'After about 20-something to 30-something f**k-ups and mistakes, me and my engineer have finally figure out how to record music over the jail phone.'

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez won't stop his incarceration from making music. On Wednesday, July 24, the Canadian rapper informed his online devotees that he will release "Free Tory Playlists" soon.

Making use of Instagram, the 31-year-old uploaded an audio clip in which he said, "After about 20-something to 30-something f**k-ups and mistakes, me and my engineer have finally figure out how to record music over the jail phone." He added, "[We] still keep the quality as professional as I had it on the street."

"It's over. I done cracked the f**king code, man. This means that not even these prison walls can stop me from dropping new music. It's crazy!" he continued. "I'm dropping the all-new Free Tory playlist, it's gon' be updated every week, with new music that I'm recording in prison in real-time."

"This is the first of its kind," the emcee further noted, "and although God has already shown me that this moment is only temporary, it speaks testimony to the fact that no matter where they put me, they can't lock down my spirit, my ambition, my soul my passion nor my destiny!"

In the caption, he penned, "Umbrellas, never let them stop you because I've never let them stop me." The rhymer, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, then added, "Prison Tapes. Tomorrow at Midnight.

Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Despite remaining behind bars, the hip-hop artist keeps treating fans to new artwork, including an '80s-inspired music video for "Ballad of a Badman".

Dropped in November 2023, the MV begins with a man sharing a hug with a female medical worker inside a dark hospital room. The woman, however, suddenly feels threatened by the man so she throws liquid onto the man's face.

The woman tries to escape, but the man keeps chasing her until they get stuck in an empty warehouse. Once she gets caught, a mysterious man shows up, hitting the previous guy's back several times. She later buries him, thinking he's already dad, but once she leaves, the man's hand emerges from the ground.

"Do you not realize that it hurts me?/ When I see you go out, uh/ 'Cause you have the time of your life/ Only when you know I'm not around," Tory raps in the opening verse. "You know, you really don't deserve me/ Looking for you in the crowd/ To see you dancing again/ Out of mind, out of sight."