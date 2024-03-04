'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Breaks Baby News in Sweet Instagram Post

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 33-year-old Bravo personality, who is already a mom to 2-year-old daughter Ocean, takes to her social media account to share a picture of her baby bump.

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent is excitedly announcing that she's going to be a mom of two. The "Vanderpump Rules" star made use of her Instagram account to share the news that she's pregnant with her second child.

On the Sunday, March 3 post, the Bravo personality treated her followers to a black-and-white photo of her bare baby bump with 2-year-old daughter Ocean. She additionally shared a snap featuring the blonde star smiling with Ocean as they sat in their kitchen island.

"I'm expanding my pod," the 33-year-old reality TV star wrote in the caption. She also gushed over a "new addition to my little family."

Lala's "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars immediately showed support and love in the comments section. "ITS ALL HAPPENING!!!! Couldn't be any happier for you. I love you and your family sooooo much!!!" Scheana Shay wrote. Stassi Schroeder said in a comment, "I can not wait to meet this baby. I love you."

Also among the commenters was Brittany Cartwright. She said, "I'm so happy for you!!!!!!! love you guys so much can't wait to meet this little angel!"

Earlier this year, Lala shared that she's undergoing IUI, intrauterine insemination, to conceive her second child. "When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids," she said in a January interview with Cosmopolitan.

Lala continued, "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?' I think if there's a will, there's a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option."

About deciding to undergo IUI, Lala, who shares Ocean with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, added that she's "really open to anything." She elaborated, "But because I didn't have a problem getting pregnant the first time with my daughter Ocean, for me, I was open to the IUI route given how much I loved being pregnant and wanted to experience that again. Back then, I figured, 'Well, if we hit a wall, we can take the IVF route.' And then if that didn't work, I'd venture into adoption. There was nothing off the table."

