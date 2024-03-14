 

Lala Kent Adamant About Having Second Baby With Sperm Donor

In the latest episode of 'Vanderpump Rules', the 33-year-old reality TV star opens up about her desire to have another child 'so badly' despite her split from ex Randall Emmett.

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent wanted to have another baby "so badly." The 33-year-old TV star already has Ocean, two, with her ex-partner Randall Emmett, and Lala is now looking forward to expanding her family.

The blonde beauty, who announced that she's pregnant with her second child earlier this month, said in the latest episode of "Vanderpump Rules", "I want another baby so badly. My child is like fully speaking. She's very excited about the thought of a sibling."

Lala subsequently explained why she wanted to go with a sperm donor instead of waiting to find a boyfriend. She said, "I don't want a baby daddy. It's not happening. There's no changing my mind."

Lala previously split from Randall in acrimonious circumstances, and that's influenced her approach to having another child. She explained, "I know this is not the norm, and I just feel like going the donor route is the right decision for me. I want an absolute with this baby. No matter what, this is my baby. No one can ever come in and take it from me. I don't have to share it on Christmas Day. Just mine."

Lala is actually keen to have "many" children in different ways over the coming years. She said, "I think I'm going to get a sperm donor, I'm going to have this baby. Then I'd like to adopt a baby. If I meet a guy later on we can have a baby. I'll just have all the kids in the world and I'm going to be so happy."

Earlier this month, Lala took to social media to announce her latest pregnancy. The reality TV star posted a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "I'm expanding my pod."

