Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Girls in the Hood' raptress steps out in a city in Japan after making an appearance at the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in a sizzling long white dress.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion appeared to have had a blast when she was on her trip to Japan. During the fun vacation, the "Girls in the Hood" raptress strolled around a city in the country in an abs-baring outfit.

On Sunday, March 3, the 29-year-old hip-hop artist made use of Instagram to share a series of photos from the fun vacation. In the pictures, it could be seen that she stopped by a number of venues, including a clothing store. When she was at the store, she struck several poses with who appeared to be her pals.

Another snap saw Megan treating herself to a can of drink as she walked around a street in the city. Meanwhile, other photos showed her enjoying a snack and a bowl of ramen noodles. She also took a picture while standing next to a vending machine and showed off her sparkling teeth jewelry.

For the day out, Megan covered most of her skin while still exposing her toned abs. She was sporting a skin-tight short-sleeved white crop top under a lime green insulated crop jacket, which came with two very long sleeves. To complete the look, she added a pair of denim pants, white-and-green fur boots as well as head covering that was fully covered with white fur.

The post came after Megan made an appearance at the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which took place at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, as a presenter of the anime of the year award. She offered social media users a look at her sizzling outfit for the ceremony.

In her Saturday, March 3 post on Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist shared photos, in which she was captured showcasing her jaw-dropping curves in a brown-and-black corset top featuring a plunging neckline. She also donned a figure-hugging white dress that came with gold embellishments all over it. The long gown also had a halter neck design.

Megan kept her sparkling accessories minimal by rocking only a pair of earrings and some rings. She polished her long fingernails in a gold color and styled her shoulder-length black tresses into a bob cut with her bangs covering her forehead. Along with the photos, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Bucciarati HOTTIE #crunchyrollanimeawards," adding a slew of flame emojis.

You can share this post!