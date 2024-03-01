Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Reunite in First Sighting Since Shocking Split

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The two former 'Vanderpump Rules' stars reportedly are 'not very chatty with each other' when they are meeting up for the first time since she broke the news of their separation.

AceShowbiz - Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have reunited in a first sighting since news about their separation circulated online. Shortly after revealing that she and her husband are "taking time apart," the two former "Vanderpump Rules" stars were spotted together in California.

Jax was out and about in Los Angeles and visited Brittany's rental home in Sherman Oaks. He reportedly was inside the house for about half an hour before appearing with her and their son Cruz Michael Cauchi.

In pictures making their rounds online on Thursday, February 29, it could be seen that Jax and Brittany were loading Cruz into his car seat in a white Jeep. Jax allegedly drove away with Cruz to have a quality time together. Meanwhile, Brittany, who was sporting a dark-colored sweatshirt with white "better days ahead" graphics on its back side, left the house to "film a project at a studio in Burbank."

About the reunion, an eyewitness spilled to Daily Mail that Brittany and Jax "appeared tense" and "were not very chatty with each other." The onlooker went on to say that their interaction at the time was quick and "business-like." Later on, they were seen meeting again as he dropped off their son.

The new sighting came shortly after Brittany broke the news that she and Jax have separated. In the Thursday, February 29 episode of their joint podcast "When Reality Hits", she said, "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Noting that it is "still very hard to talk about," the 35-year-old reality TV star shared, "I'm taking one day at a time... I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We're good."

Weeks before revealing the shocking news, Brittany told the media outlet that they were "great." She stated, "Everything is going great with Jax, he's an amazing father and it's made me fall in love with him even more. It's been so good for our relationship to be working again. It got a little weird after we left 'Vanderpump Rules', but now we're back on track and I think it's good for us to both stay busy."

During the chat, Brittany also talked about their plan to have another child. She unveiled, "We do want to welcome a second child. I definitely want another baby 100%. I am not pregnant right now but I've talked to Jax about it. We don't want our children to be too far apart in age."

